Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

20 Reasons to Drive to Gatlinburg, Tennessee

By Chris Chamberlain
Thrillist
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your impression of Gatlinburg, Tennessee is that it’s just a tourist trap filled with gift shops and bumper cars, we’re here to disabuse you of that notion. Sure, there are plenty of those, and they are often filled with tourists rapidly separating themselves from their traveling money, but you can craft whatever sort of experience you want in this prototypical mountain town. Most of the cheesier attractions are concentrated in a dense tourist strip or in the neighboring playground town of Pigeon Forge, but Gatlinburg has a real history of hospitality. As a primary gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Gatlinburg is the perfect staging point for exploration of that national treasure.

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Tennessee State
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Lifestyle
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Aquarium#Economy#Camping#Travel Writer#Ely S Mill#The Village Shoppes#The Aerial Tramway#Gsmnp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy