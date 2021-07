Ice Cube and Warner Bros. both say they want to see Last Friday getting made, but the two sides just can't seem to strike a deal. Last Friday, the planned final installment of the Friday movie series, continues to stall in development hell with ongoing issues between Ice Cube and Warner Bros. The Wall Street Journal reports that WarnerMedia and Cube have "exchanged heated letters" over the past several weeks, and while both sides seem to want to get the movie made, negotiations may have been irreparably stalled with the company and the rapper unable to come to an agreement.