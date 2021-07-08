Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

DAYS’s Lucas Adams Engaged

By SOD
Soap Opera Digest
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucas Adams (Tripp, DAYS) proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Shelby Wulfert, this week, the actor announced on Instagram. “Well… I asked my best friend a question the other day. 💍”

www.soapoperadigest.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
extratv

Former Disney Co-Stars Lucas Adams & Shelby Wulfert Engaged!

Lucas Adams, 27, and Shelby Wulfert, 27, are getting married!. The former co-stars, who worked together on the Disney Channel series “Liv and Maddie,” just announced their engagement. Lucas wrote on Instagram, “Well… I asked my best friend a question the other day. 🥰💍.”. Shelby gushed on her account, “I...
Celebritiesfame10.com

Ted King And Naomi Matsuda Join The Bold And The Beautiful Cast

Let’s hope Steffy is ready to meet Finn’s parents! After a long wait and simmering speculation, Finn’s parents will be played by Ted King and Naomi Matsuda, according to Entertainment Weekly. King is well known on daytime television, having played identical twins Luis and Lorenzo Alcazar on General Hospital as...
Beauty & FashionSoap Opera Digest

Michael Mealor Confirms Y&R Exit

After an exclusive report in Digest that Y&R’s Hunter King (Summer) and Michael Mealor (Kyle) had reached the end of their contract negotiations without a new deal, Mealor confirmed his exit from the No. 1 soap on Instagram. “In true Chanccomm fashion, Uncle Billy broke the news first…..my time as we know it on The Young and the Restless is coming to a close, he posted. “The last three and a half years has been a truly humbling and life changing experience. I wouldn’t have been here this long without the love and support y’all have shown me throughout every inch of this ride! From appearing on national TV in my ‘birthday suit’ to digging up graves for DNA fragments, every engagement and every heart break, whether you were #KOLA or #SKYLE, y’all were along for the rollercoaster. Thank you @youngandrestlesscbs, @cbstv and @sony for trusting me with this incredible character. Thank you for allowing me to be your Kyle Abbott. So much love to each and every one of you!”
CelebritiesSoap Opera Digest

Ted King On Joining B&B

On July 30, Ted King will make his B&B debut as Jack Finnegan, dad to Tanner Novlan’s Finn, marking King’s first appearance on CBS Daytime after roles on four ABC sudsers (ex-Danny, LOVING/THE CITY; ex-Luis/Lorenzo, GH; ex- Tomas, ONE LIFE TO LIVE). The gig came about “fairly simply,” to hear...
MoviesCoastal View

“Luca”

Turns out sea monsters are afraid of humans. Fair enough. Humans don’t have a great track record. Especially with things they don’t understand. Or that they’re afraid of. I’d be afraid of them too, if I were a sea monster. Anyway, rational or not, that’s the psychology of the sea...
TV & Videostvshowsace.com

Courtney Waldrop Drops Devastating News On ‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’ Fans

Courtney Waldrop has been teasing news about Season 4 of Sweet Home Sextuplets for a few months on her Instagram account. Fans have badgered in the comments for updates on the show. And, she’s continued to reassure them that there would be an update on the next season of the TLC series in the new future. Unfortunately, Courtney and her husband Eric dropped rather devastating news on Sweet Home Sextuplets fans a few days ago. What was this devastating news? And, what does this mean for fans of the TLC series? Keep reading, we’ll explain.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Phyllis Chases A Lead, Finds Tara’s Estranged Brother

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week reveal that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) chases down a lead. Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) mentioned during their chat that she had a brother she’s not close to. Estranged family members can provide a lot of information. There is a reason why they are estranged and Phyllis just might find out some shocking details.
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Next 2 Weeks: Eric Stunned By Quinn’s Attitude – Finn’s Dad Arrives – Paris’ Surprising Offer

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers indicate that Eric Forrester (John McCook) will be stunned by his wife, Quinn Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) attitude concerning their divorce. John “Finn” Finnegan’s father will arrive in town. Paris Buckingham will receive a surprising offer. This is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s coming up in the next two weeks, July 19 through July 30.
Motorsportsthespun.com

Photos: When Danica Patrick Posed For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has a history of featuring notable athletes in their issues over the years. Former NASCAR star turned business woman Danica Patrick is among those to have posed for the iconic magazine. Patrick, now 39, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2008 and ’09. “You could...
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...

Comments / 1

Community Policy