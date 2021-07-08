DAYS’s Lucas Adams Engaged

After an exclusive report in Digest that Y&R’s Hunter King (Summer) and Michael Mealor (Kyle) had reached the end of their contract negotiations without a new deal, Mealor confirmed his exit from the No. 1 soap on Instagram. “In true Chanccomm fashion, Uncle Billy broke the news first…..my time as we know it on The Young and the Restless is coming to a close, he posted. “The last three and a half years has been a truly humbling and life changing experience. I wouldn’t have been here this long without the love and support y’all have shown me throughout every inch of this ride! From appearing on national TV in my ‘birthday suit’ to digging up graves for DNA fragments, every engagement and every heart break, whether you were #KOLA or #SKYLE, y’all were along for the rollercoaster. Thank you @youngandrestlesscbs, @cbstv and @sony for trusting me with this incredible character. Thank you for allowing me to be your Kyle Abbott. So much love to each and every one of you!”