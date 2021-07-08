Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 Prop Bet Preview

By Colby Faria
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In case you needed more of a reason to watch the trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, now you can even make some money on it!. UFC 264 goes down this weekend and the two men atop the marquee are former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor and former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. The first two fights between the former champions didn't even come close to going to the judges and this one seems likely to follow suit — Fightful has you covered on all of the prop bets for Saturday night's main event.

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Fightful

Fightful

3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Buffer
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prop#Combat#Tko Ko#Ko Tko#Round 4#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Sends Bold Warning To Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Khabib also revealed UFC’s short and fat heavyweight. Nurmagomedov’s...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife Reacts To ‘Cheating’ Rumor

According to Jesse On Fire, talked about initial reports which stated that Dustin Poirier had gotten the back-end for his first fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 178, which saw The Notorious One defeating The Diamond. However, it seems Dustin Poirier had no back-end at all for his fight against The Notorious One. Megan Fox also recently dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier.
UFCPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ronda Rousey shares what Conor McGregor did to impress her

Conor McGregor may have lost on Saturday night to Dustin Poirier in a TKO due to medical stoppage, but he left many people impressed, including Ronda Rousey. Rousey shared a tweet on Sunday, a day after McGregor’s fight, regarding what the 32-year-old lightweight did to amaze her. Rousey was impressed that McGregor had the presence of mind to promote his next fight despite suffering through a huge leg injury.
UFCpunditarena.com

Dana White looked furious with Conor McGregor’s choice of weigh-in attire

The UFC President appeared none too pleased. Dana White seemed furious with Conor McGregor’s choice of attire for the ceremonial UFC 264 weigh-ins as the Irishman chose to sport his own clothes rather than the official UFC fight apparel. Fighters are expected to wear the UFC fight kit, now manufactured...
UFCComplex

Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor Would Be ‘Foolish’ Not to Accept Jake Paul’s Challenge

Sylvester Stallone says he fully supports a Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul fight. TMZ caught up with the 75-year-old Rocky star just hours before McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in UFC 264. Stallone briefly broke down his predictions for Saturday’s event and then was asked about the recent drama between McGregor and Paul. As previously reported, Paul has challenged the former UFC champ to a boxing match, and even put a $50 million offer on the table. The two have continued to exchange shots throughout 2021, but they’ve yet to land a deal.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Colby Covington ‘Humiliates’ Dustin Poirier Wife In Video

According to Jesse On Fire, talked about initial reports which stated that Dustin Poirier had gotten the back-end for his first fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 178, which saw The Notorious One defeating The Diamond. However, it seems Dustin Poirier had no back-end at all for his fight against The Notorious One. Megan Fox also recently dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Exposed For Cheating’ In UFC 264 Photo

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. A Conor McGregor ‘mental breakdown’ video has leaked. A fan recently took to Twitter and stated that the upcoming...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Allegedly ‘Humiliated’ Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed to have angered Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh. It is because the Irishman had suffered an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and according to Kavanagh it was not a good idea to interview McGregor straightaway at that moment. Colby Covington Drops Conor McGregor Drug Bombshell.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Conor McGregor From UFC

UFC President Dana White has listed out some medical suspensions and it includes Conor McGregor, who suffered a leg injury at UFC 264 that will likely to keep him away for the remainder of the season. He had sustained broken tibia at the end of the opening round of Saturday’s...
UFCmmanews.com

McGregor Offers Proof Of Mrs. Poirier’s DM Request: “She Lyin’ To You”

Immediately following Thursday’s chaotic UFC 264 Pre-Fight Press Conference, Conor McGregor took a moment to prove his image of a direct message (DM) request from Dustin Poirier‘s wife is as real as it gets. Dustin Poirier has said numerous times that he does not care about all the pre-fight drama...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Spotted Driving Ridiculous Car

Conor McGregor isn’t known to live life silently. Conor is known to not only be loud, but to live loudly as well and he’s for sure living it up as his career continues to pop…Dustin Poirier ‘Insane’ Conor McGregor Contract Leaks. A fan on Instagram had a video to show...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Writes Huge Check After Poirier Loss

Conor McGregor is most definitely one of the biggest names in the history of the MMA world and many fans have been wondering if he will ever make his way to WWE in any capacity. Conor McGregor also leaked a bad photo of Dustin Poirier’s daughter recently. At UFC 264,...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Allegedly ‘Rips Off’ A-List Rapper

Conor McGregor has tweeted a bizarre rap rant: “I don’t know but today seems kinda odd. Thinkin’, “Will I live another twenty-fo’?”. It’s lyrics from Ice Cube’s “It Was A Good Day.” McGregor didn’t give credit. The UFC star Conor McGregor had claimed that he was injured going into the...
UFCPosted by
Daily Mirror

Conor McGregor warned Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege will settle bitter rivalry

Rising UFC star Islam Makhachev has been backed to fight Conor McGregor - and finally end the Irishman's rivalry with Makhachev's mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Russian lightweight defeated Thiago Moises in his first UFC main event on Saturday night dominating the Brazilian to score a fourth-round submission victory, and has now been linked with several top opponents including McGregor and Rafael Dos Anjos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy