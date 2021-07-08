UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 Prop Bet Preview

In case you needed more of a reason to watch the trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, now you can even make some money on it!. UFC 264 goes down this weekend and the two men atop the marquee are former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor and former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. The first two fights between the former champions didn't even come close to going to the judges and this one seems likely to follow suit — Fightful has you covered on all of the prop bets for Saturday night's main event.