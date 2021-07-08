Triple2 Digital Develops and Launches Digital Music Education App, Upper Neighbor

Matchmaking app ups the ante on the new influencer marketing trend so brands, agencies, and all social media influencers can have a meeting of the minds. Making on-point partnerships a gettable-get, a newly-launched app is slated to give social media influencers a big marketing leg up. Enter Pairy. It’s a cut through the weeds approach to pairing influencers with brands and agencies for mutual collaboration. Typically, influencers have to spend precious creative time on spammy comments and robots that fill their DMs. Pairy removes all the clutter. Its job is to leave a listing of genuine brand offers in one easy to navigate spot. Better yet, it helps every influencer regardless of the size of their audience. There are no hoops to jump through, no lengthy demos to pony up, or high agency fees to manage. The app is free. Any takers ready for their close-up?