Levi Strauss forecasts profit above estimates as apparel demand bounces back

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares experienced unusual options activity on Monday. The stock price moved down to $26.82 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.