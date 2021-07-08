Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Levi Strauss forecasts profit above estimates as apparel demand bounces back

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Levi Strauss & Co forecast fiscal 2021 profit above market estimates on Thursday as the apparel maker benefits from higher demand for its jeans, tops, and jackets from customers returning to their normal routines following COVID-19 vaccinations. Shares of the company climbed about 4% in extended trading as it...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi Strauss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#American Eagle#Reuters#Abercrombie Fitch#Signature#Dockers#Ibes#Refinitiv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Intel forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

(Reuters) - Intel Corp on Thursday forecast third-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates, as the chipmaker focuses on in-house manufacturing to meet increased demand for its new generation of processors. The company expects adjusted third-quarter revenue of about $18.2 billion, compared with estimates of $18.09 billion, according to IBES data from...
Texas StateStreet.Com

Texas Instruments Falls on Soft Profit Forecast and Chip Demand Concerns

Texas Instruments (TXN) - Get Report shares fell on Thursday after the chipmaker revealed muted current-quarter profit guidance, raising concerns that the current level of demand driven by the ongoing semiconductor shortage is unsustainable. Dallas-based Texas Instruments on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.05 a share compared to analysts' estimates...
Financial Reportsamericanpeoplenews.com

Profit Misses Estimates, Margin Contracts

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s first-quarter profit missed estimates and its margin contracted on higher raw material costs. Net profit of India’s largest consumer goods maker fell 3.7% sequentially to Rs 2,070 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,211.3-crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Financial ReportsInvestor's Business Daily

Chipmaker Intel Handily Beats Second-Quarter Sales, Profit Goals

Chipmaker Intel (INTC) late Thursday easily beat Wall Street's targets for the second quarter. Intel stock rose in extended trading. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company earned an adjusted $1.28 a share on sales of $19.63 billion in the June quarter. Analysts expected Intel earnings of $1.07 a share on sales of $17.81 billion, according to FactSet. In the year-earlier period, Intel earned $1.23 a share on sales of $19.73 billion.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

As Levi's Recovers, Does Its Share Price Have Room to Grow?

People are upgrading their denim wardrobes again. Levi's expects its booming e-commerce business to push profits higher. Expectations for long-term growth are increasing as the online business expands. Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is experiencing an "accelerated recovery" across its business, CEO Chip Bergh noted in the fiscal second-quarter earnings report delivered...
Stockswtaq.com

SoftBank-backed VTEX surges 32% in NYSE debut, valued at $4.7 billion

(Reuters) -Shares of Brazil’s VTEX rose 32% in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, giving the SoftBank Group-backed digital commerce company a valuation of $4.7 billion. VTEX’s stock opened at $25.10, higher than its initial public offering (IPO) price of $19. The company sold 19 million Class A...
Houston, TXStreetInsider.com

Halliburton tops earnings estimates, forecasts stronger demand

(Reuters) -Oilfield company Halliburton Co on Tuesday topped Wall Street earnings estimates and offered an upbeat view for energy services demand as the downturn in oil drilling activity recedes. The Houston, Texas-based company kicked off results for the oilfield services with a 33% jump in second-quarter profit from the previous...
Financial Reportskitco.com

Epiroc profit just misses forecast, sees stable demand

STOCKHOLM, July 20 (Reuters) - Swedish mining gear maker Epiroc forecast stable demand on Tuesday after reporting quarterly operating earnings just below market expectations. Mining industry sentiment has improved over the past several quarters helped by firming prices of many metals despite the coronavirus pandemic, which still affects many countries' economies. Epiroc said it expected demand, both for equipment and services, to remain at a stable high level in the near term.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Levi Strauss's Unusual Options Activity

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares experienced unusual options activity on Monday. The stock price moved down to $26.82 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Trading Up 3.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s stock price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.64. Approximately 25,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,064,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.
Pasadena, CAStreetInsider.com

PepsiCo raises profit forecast as soda demand jumps, plans price increases

(Reuters) -PepsiCo Inc will increase the prices of its products this year, the company said on Tuesday after it raised its full-year earnings forecast on surging demand for its sodas from pandemic-weary people flocking to restaurants and theaters. A host of factors, including disruptions in global supply chains and rising...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Levi Crushed Earnings Estimates And Raised 2021 Forecasts

Maybe casual Fridays are dominated by jeans and other denim products, but last Thursday was Levi Strauss & Co's day (NYSE: LEVI). Both sales and earnings for the fiscal second quarter topped the analysts' forecasts, as the demand for famous denim products is on the rise in China and the U.S.
BusinessMotley Fool

Levi Strauss' Earnings Call: 3 Takeaways

Levi Strauss is looking to push into more premium niches. The latest sales rebound has been led by a booming U.S. market for apparel. It's still unclear whether the profit spike will stay after consumer demand settles back down to normal. Investors celebrated Levi Strauss' (NYSE:LEVI) latest earnings report for...
Business95.5 FM WIFC

Uniqlo owner trims full-year profit forecast on COVID-19 impact

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Fast Retailing, the owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, trimmed its profit outlook for the year on Thursday, reflecting the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales. The company now expects an operating profit of 245 billion yen ($2.23 billion) for the year ending August. It had...
BusinessStreet.Com

Levi Strauss' Charts Fit Great and Look Bullish

Jim Cramer told his "Mad Money" viewers Tuesday that many investors mistakenly believe the government stimulus is all in the past, but one of the most important parts is only just beginning. Cramer said the child tax credit stimulus is just about to hit the checkbooks of millions of families, most of which have paid down debt and are ready to spend for the coming back-to-school season.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

BlackRock profit and revenue rise above forecasts, as AUM climbs to $9.5 trillion

BlackRock Inc. reported Wednesday second-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as assets under management (AUM) increased 30% and net inflows topped $80 billion. The investment management company's stock was indicated down about 0.1% in premarket trading. Net income rose to $1,38 billion, or $8.92 a share, from $1.21 billion, or $7.85 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share grew to $10.03 from $7.85, beating the FactSet consensus of $9.44. Revenue increased 32% to $4.82 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $4.63 billion, amid higher performance fees and 14% growth in technology services. AUM rose 30% to $9.50 trillion. Total net inflows for the quarter totaled $81 billion, while active net inflows were $63 billion, and were positive across all product types. The stock, which closed at a record $915.92 on Monday, has run up 25.9% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.3%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy