By day, Dean McCurdy works as the chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Region, but, by night, he becomes a student at the college he runs. McCurdy is pursuing a technical certificate in automotive service technology at the college. He’s currently taking his third course, driveline, and he’s already enrolled in the brakes course for the fall semester. Since becoming chancellor at the end of 2017, McCurdy has aimed to teach or take a course every semester, and once he got started taking the automotive classes, he was hooked.