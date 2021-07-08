Aker BP installs Hod B jacket, anticipates 2022 production

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.98.