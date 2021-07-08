Aker BP installs Hod B jacket, anticipates 2022 production
Aker BP installed a jacket at Hod B and will receive topsides later this summer in anticipation of production start-up in first-quarter 2022. The platform is scheduled to sail from the Verdal yard in August. Work is under way to plan remaining activities to complete the project. Multiple subsea campaigns will be conducted to install and connect the gas lift pipe, production flowline, and umbilical. Integration work is under way on Valhall, and the Maersk Invincible drilling rig will start drilling production wells this autumn (OGJ Online, Dec. 8, 2020).www.ogj.com
Comments / 0