Switchboard Announces Their Newest Addition: StreamShare™

Android TV is getting three new features, and the purpose here is to simplify keeping tabs on and finding new content. For starters, you are getting a Watchlist; this is available from multiple devices and other Google platforms like Search and the Google TV app. This feature will allow users to keep tabs on the content that they wish to watch later. Do add shows, movies, or more to the list, long-press them from the Discover tab, and then tap "Add to Watchlist." Google has also gone ahead and added a row to the Discover tab that allows for quick access to this content.