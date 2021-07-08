For D.C.’s property owners, death by a thousand permits

Unfortunately, my personal experience with the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs for more than 14 years as a property investor and landlord in D.C. bears out Colbert I. King’s assessment of that agency in his July 3 op-ed, “A building collapse in D.C. highlights an agency’s flaws.” While I, a small player, am permitted, licensed and inspected to death, there are many who seem to play by a different set of rules. I have encountered this multiple times, and it is very distressing.