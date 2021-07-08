Cancel
Real Estate

For D.C.’s property owners, death by a thousand permits

By Letters to the Editor
Washington Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfortunately, my personal experience with the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs for more than 14 years as a property investor and landlord in D.C. bears out Colbert I. King’s assessment of that agency in his July 3 op-ed, “A building collapse in D.C. highlights an agency’s flaws.” While I, a small player, am permitted, licensed and inspected to death, there are many who seem to play by a different set of rules. I have encountered this multiple times, and it is very distressing.

