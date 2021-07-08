Orioles recall Anderson from Triple-A Norfolk (game postponed)

The Baltimore Orioles today made 10 selections on Day Two of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, completing rounds 2-10. The Orioles started the day by selecting Iinfielder Connor Norby at No. 41 overall from East Carolina University (NC). The Orioles also selected outfielder Reed Trimble at No. 65 overall from the University of Southern Mississippi, outfielder John Rhodes at No. 76 overall from the University of Kentucky, outfielder Donta’ Williams at No. 106 overall from the University of Arizona, right-hander Carlos Tavara at No. 137 overall from the University of Texas Arlington, infielder Collin Burns at No. 167 overall from Tulane University (LA), catcher Connor Pavolony at No. 197 overall from the University of Tennessee, catcher Creed Willems at No. 227 from Aledo (TX) High School, infielder Ryan Higgins at No. 257 overall from Fresno State University (CA), and outfielder Billy Cook at No. 287 overall from Pepperdine University (CA).