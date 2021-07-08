Cancel
Orioles recall Anderson from Triple-A Norfolk (game postponed)

By Roch Kubatko
masnsports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orioles have optioned left-hander Zac Lowther to Triple-A Norfolk this afternoon and recalled pitcher Shaun Anderson from the Tides. Anderson can become the 47th player used by the Orioles this season. He was on the field earlier today to do some throwing while a light rain fell at Camden Yards.

