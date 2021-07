Travelers who planned to fly from St. Cloud to Destin, Florida, this summer are out of luck. St. Cloud Regional Airport (STC) on Thursday said all remaining flights for the season between the city and Destin, Florida, have been canceled due to struggles finding employees and crew to handle increased traffic for Allegiant Airlines and at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, which has been beset with delays this spring and summer as people resumed traveling.