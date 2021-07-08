Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

DROPS is a constellation of luminescent glass drips that will take people into a dream

designboom.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetherlands-based architect and artist cosimo scotucci unveils DROPS, an art installation made of luminescent glazed drops scattered on caorle’s cliff in italy. these drops absorb the light during the day and release it at night transforming the tidal defense system into social and artistic infrastructure. they form a composition of colored dots recalling the imprint left by the waves.

www.designboom.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass#Infrastructure#Art Installation#Scogliera Viva#Italy Designboom#Diy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Design
Country
Netherlands
Related
New York City, NYdesignboom.com

colorful and humourous artistic graphics are spreading love across the streets of NYC

This summer, new york based creative studio burn & broad took the streets with a public art installation titled ‘it’s a sign – a street-art love letter to NYC’ across the 5 boroughs of new york city. their aim was to transform the iconic city street signs into eye-catching artistic visuals that would force passersby to look up and peel their faces away from their phones.
Designdesignboom.com

meet OCTAV, a wearable musical instrument made from plastic drain pipes

Jerusalem-based industrial designer, asaf wainberg, has turned black plastic drain pipes into a musical instrument that can be worn on the body. called ‘OCTAV’, the wearable and portable instrument plays otherworldly sounds and displays a little bit of a mad max aesthetic. image by nadav goren. when creating OCTAV, asaf...
Visual Artdesignboom.com

artist draws intricate european cityscapes on 11 meters of toilet paper

When faced with the pandemic lockdown of 2020, artist nethmie hetti decided to turn pen to paper… toilet paper. over the course of 320 days, hetti drew intricate european cityscapes and landscapes onto a single roll of toilet paper to create a continuous 11 meter long panorama. the final work is very aptly called ‘the escape roll’, and it serves as a reflection on the artist’s past travels.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

morag myerscough completes a vibrant and immersive 'endless ribbon' in coventry

Morag myerscough continues her exploration of immersive color with the ‘endless ribbon connecting us’ in coventry, UK. the vibrant installation, realized together with coventry city council and creative giants, breathes new life into one of the city’s major public spaces. the artist introduces the work as part of a major creative regeneration program ahead of the ‘city centre south scheme.’ coventry has just been named city of culture for 2021, and morag myerscough celebrates the news with the dramatic and atmospheric piece along the canopy of hertford street, transforming the space with the bold simplicity of light and color.
Designdesignboom.com

mountain-shaped exhibition by KEY design studio speaks of ancient chinese culture

KEY design studio presents ‘mountain stage’, an exhibition space created for a brand of windows and doors. the temporary structure is informed by chinese culture, the morphology of the landscape, and the desire to establish a spiritual ‘pilgrimage’ through the space. ‘under the impact of modernism, our cities are full...
Designers & Collectionsdesignboom.com

the 'venice heel' is an elevated sneaker designed for future flooding

Sruli recht, a reykjavík-based award-winning, multi-dimensional artist known for challenging the norm through art, came up with the innovative idea to design futuristic footwear, sustainably made, that would solve possible problems in the years to come. the project is a first of its kind, made to inspire a generation of sustainable art/technology to dominate a variety of industries– now and in the future. the artist is selling his work through NFT marketplaces as a way to create unique, collectible, and immutable pieces for purchase.
Restaurantsdesignboom.com

graffiti fonts + neon signs characterize studiomateriality's 'surfer maya' restaurant in greece

Athens-based studiomateriality introduces ‘surfer maya’, a fast-casual restaurant in thessaloniki, greece. concept-wise, the team sought to create a classic american diner look and feel, applying tints of yellow, blue, bubble-pink, and red to add a refreshing and modern touch. graffiti writing finishes the glazed surfaces of the interior as well as a big part of the façade, inviting passersby to get in.
Home & GardenDezeen

Raindrop collection by Shakúff

Dezeen Showroom: lighting company Shakúff's Raindrop collection is a sculptural lighting range that references the appearance of raindrops. The brand describes the Raindrop collection as "sculptures of lights" and each light features multiple individual pendants that create a dramatic focal point in a room. The lights are designed to accentuate...
Visual Artdesignboom.com

kazuyo sejima's curved water pavilion flows through tokyo's hama-rikyu gardens

Kazuyo sejima has designed ‘suimei’, a curved water pavilion that flows smoothly through tokyo’s hama-rikyu gardens. the surface of the water in the sinuous waterways reflects the sky and the surrounding landscape, moving slowly between the gardens’ rich vegetation. the structure is part of pavilion tokyo 2021, a project that has invited eight japanese architects and artists, including sou fujimoto, junya ishigami, and yayoi kusama, to design a series of temporary pavilions to coincide with the tokyo olympic games.
MusicSlipped Disc

People who review Philip Glass should not throw stones

…. People who review Philip Glass should never throw stones (it only encourages him). Muhly and Kuusisto make short shrift here of a Glass film score from The Screens, and Kuusisto creates a new score for the Norwegian Chamber Orchestra with an expanded setting of Glass’s third string quartet, a filmic meditation on the life and violent death of the Japanese novelist Yukio Mishima. I mean no disrespect to Glass to say that he’s a better composer than he often sounds. The musical intelligence is razor-sharp. If only he changed the tune now and then.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

well-lit central patio blurs the boundaries within 'nuestro sueño' house in mexico

Espacio 18 arquitectura designed a residence for a retired couple who decided to fulfill their long life dream of living in oaxaca, mexico, their ultimate destination. elizabeth and ray found a 300sqm land in a small town named san sebastián tutla, to build their new house. ‘nuestro sueño’ is a clay-clad box that contains coherent concrete structures highlighting the kitchen and central patio as the heart of the house, fading away the barrier between inside and outside.
Designers & CollectionsDesign Milk

The Supergraphics Collection Collab Features Art by Iconic Barbara Stauffacher Solomon

Barbara Stauffacher Solomon. If you’re not familiar with the 92-year-old’s name, I highly suggest you watch the short documentary below that Adobe Create made as her work deserves proper recognition. The San Francisco native trained as a dancer before leaving for Switzerland in the 1950s to study graphic design with Armin Hoffman. After returning to California, “Bobbie” landed her first job helping with design at Sea Ranch, the planned housing community in Sonoma County. Tapping into her Swiss design background, she created the Sea Ranch Lodge’s iconic ram’s horn logo, along with other graphics on the property, which became known as Supergraphics. Due to a lack of funds to finish the property, Bobbie painted massive graphics on the walls, which perfectly merged Swiss modernism with a bold California aesthetic. After more than 70 years spent as a designer, Bobbie, who’s still working, is getting the spotlight she deserves, thanks to New York-based filmmaker and visual artist, Gary Hustwit. Launched via Oh You Pretty Things, the limited edition Supergraphics Collection is an exclusive collaboration highlighting three of Barbara Stauffacher Solomon’s Supergraphics inspired by her legendary 1967 designs for the Sea Ranch. The collection is available in t-shirts ($45) and tote bags ($30) in your choice of the Heart, Arrow and Wave designs until July 29th.
Appareldesignboom.com

you can literally dive into adidas’ first-ever liquid billboard in dubai

To promote and launch its new inclusive, full-cover swimwear collection, adidas revealed the world’s first-ever liquid billboard in kite beach– one of dubai’s most popular public beaches. rising from the sand, the first-of-its-kind stunt celebrates adidas’ drive to offer a wider choice of technical apparel for athletes everywhere, simultaneously inspiring confidence in women and building on its commitment to making the future of sport as inclusive as possible.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

a symbolic crosswalk traverses moscow river in land art by gregory orekhov

Gregory orekhov manifests the choices we face into his latest artistic installation titled ‘crossroads’. composed of a symbolic crosswalk over moscow river in russia, the land art piece questions social, ethical, and environmental behavior. the artist intends to highlight the loss of nature, and more specifically, the issue of high-rise developments on protected reserves of the river.
U.K.Telegraph

People don’t want to live in glass canyons

Over 20 years ago, Lord Rogers proposed an urban renaissance. His task force argued that Britain’s towns should be better places. The argument was strong. It has led to many important improvements in cities like London and Manchester. But it was not flawless. Some subsequent development visions have made a...
Photographydesignboom.com

paolo pettigiani's photo series catches mesmerizing sceneries of pink water in france

Following the cuteness of alpaca river in infrared colors, paolo pettigiani, continues to capture mesmerizing sceneries, with a new snapshot series of the natural pink water in camargue, france. the turin-based photographer catches the fascinating pink water — colored by microalgae dunaliella salina which lives within — adding a vibrant dramatic contrast with the surrounding landscape.
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy