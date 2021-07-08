‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Trailer: Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain Remake the Ingmar Bergman Classic

Though there are the lavish beach clubs and designer shops and the looming Palais des Festivals itself in plain sight, not all of the glamour of Cannes is immediately evident. There is, for example, the roof of the famous Martinez hotel, which looks only like a little tuft of green when looking up from the Croisette. But once you’re out on that roof, which is taken over by Chopard during the festival every year, it’s a whole miraculous little world. The views of the Mediterranean are stunning, while the soft couches and verdant plantings offer a cozy-chic sense of being tucked away, a rare serenity found amid the bustle and clamor of Cannes.