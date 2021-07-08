Cancel
‘Chapelwaite’ Trailer: Stephen King’s ‘Salem’s Lot’ Prequel is Now a Show on EPIX

By Chris Evangelista
/Film
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a trip back to 1850s Maine with the latest trailer for Chapelwaite. The EPIX series is based on the Stephen King short story “Jerusalem’s Lot,” which, as you can probably tell from the title, is related to King’s vampire novel Salem’s Lot. It’s a prequel story done in the style of a Lovecraftian pastiche, and it’s mighty spooky. The TV adaptation has expanded on the story considerably, adding new characters and storylines not present in King’s tale. The end result looks like an appropriately moody, gothic series full of people stalking around dark rooms with flickering lanterns. Watch the Chapelwaite trailer below.

