‘Chapelwaite’ Trailer: Stephen King’s ‘Salem’s Lot’ Prequel is Now a Show on EPIX

In modern cinema, movies have been made inspired by everything from books, to songs, to board games, to theme park rides, but how many films can you name that have origins involving an idea for a calendar? While I can't swear there isn't at least one other example, the only one I can personally name is Silver Bullet: the 1985 feature based on Stephen King's novella/novelette Cycle Of The Werewolf.