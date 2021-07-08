David Harbour Says Stranger Things Season 4 Is Bigger, Will Set Up a Definite Ending
Following his character's apparent death at the end of season 3, David Harbour's future in Stranger Things season four looked bleak. Of course, it is never that simple, and a teaser for the new season revealed that fan-favorite Jim Hopper was in fact alive and being held prisoner in a labor camp in Russia. While on the promotion trail for his upcoming appearance as Red Guardian in Black Widow, Harbour was happy to discuss the "bigger and better" new season as well as tease a "definite ending" coming to the series.movieweb.com
