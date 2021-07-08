The Daily Stream: If You Miss Live Music, ‘Summer of Soul’ Is The Answer
The Movie: Summer of Soul (…OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) The Pitch: This is your chance to journey back in time, to 1969 and attend the Harlem Cultural Festival. This joyous, electrifying concert doc zeroes in on a forgotten moment in history and enlightens you in the best possible way: through music. Featuring iconic superstar performers like Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder, Summer of Soul marries incredible archival footage with pressing, emotional context — and like a time machine, puts you on that lawn with the thousands of attendees, dancing along in glee.www.slashfilm.com
