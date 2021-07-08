Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Daily Stream: If You Miss Live Music, ‘Summer of Soul’ Is The Answer

By Shania Russell
/Film
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Movie: Summer of Soul (…OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) The Pitch: This is your chance to journey back in time, to 1969 and attend the Harlem Cultural Festival. This joyous, electrifying concert doc zeroes in on a forgotten moment in history and enlightens you in the best possible way: through music. Featuring iconic superstar performers like Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder, Summer of Soul marries incredible archival footage with pressing, emotional context — and like a time machine, puts you on that lawn with the thousands of attendees, dancing along in glee.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
B.b. King
Person
Mahalia Jackson
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Gladys Knight
Person
Nina Simone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#Live Music#Music Venues#Soul#Harlem Cultural Festival#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MusicSan Diego weekly Reader

Summer of Soul

Where were you on July 20, 1969? Unless you were among the thousands fortunate enough to have been in Mount Morris Park for the opening of the Harlem Cultural Festival, chances are you were glued to a television set witnessing another historical milestone: that was the Sunday on which man first walked on the moon. When Walter Cronkite mentioned the concert on the CBS Evening News, it was probably the last time the event was discussed in public. The footage sat in a basement for 50 years, apparently waiting for Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson to come along and give the occasion its correct historical context and importance. Summer of Soul is more than just an assemblage of nostalgia; it’s a document of the times.
Pine Bluff, ARArkansas Online

Soul music highlights center's Live@5 event

On Friday, for the first time this summer, Pine Bluff's Arts and Science Center's "Live@5" music event moved from the outdoor patio of The Art Space on Main to the newly-opened indoor Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater. Occupying stage risers in the middle of the playhouse, surrounded by...
CelebritiesArkansas Online

OPINION | CRITICAL MASS: On Stevie Wonder and the 'Summer of Soul'

There is a perspective distortion that comes with looking backward. Stevie Wonder was 19 on July 20, 1969, when he walked onstage at the Harlem Cultural Festival, an event that would be lost to legend and rumor were it not for Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's just-released directorial debut "Summer of Soul (... or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)."
MoviesPosted by
Chicago Defender

“Summer of Soul” is a Brilliant Reminder of the Healing Power of Music.

While the world watched hippies dancing in the mud at Woodstock, over 300 thousand black people gathered in Harlem for the Soul Music Festival. In the new film, “Summer of Soul”, the festival is seen for the first time. In his producing and directorial debut, Amir “Questlove” Thompson brilliantly tells the story of six weeks in the Summer of 1969, of the Harlem Cultural Festival. At a time of incredible unrest, the festival provided black Americans a moment in time to find comfort, safety, freedom, and healing in the music.
Detroit, MIMichigan Daily

Celebration and remembrance in ‘Summer of Soul’

Summer belongs to live music. In a normal year, you’d find me spending the last few days of July at Mo Pop Festival in Detroit, having an overpriced drink and sweating next to the Detroit River, listening to whichever indie group might be headlining. The experience of being at a live event with thousands of other good-natured people, listening to good music, is by no means exclusive to the summer, but it is at its best in the warm weather. “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson in his filmmaking debut, certainly recognizes this in its recounting of the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969.
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Billy Porter's Gospel Musical Sanctuary to Stream This Summer & More

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com ) Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Billy Porter's Gospel Musical Sanctuary to Stream this Summer. Sanctuary, the new gosepl musical written by Tony winner Billy Porter, will be available to watch online as part of New York Stage and Film’s Always On video programming. Deborah Cox, Bryan Terrell Clark, Ledisi, Virginia Woodruff and Broadway Inspirational Voices wil perform in the special virtual presentation, which wil run from July 29 through August 2. Sanctuary features music and lyrics by Kurt Carr and invites audiences to fellowship and learn how to spread the love through the power of gospel music. Tickets are be available on a pay-what-you-can basis here.
Rock Springs, WYwyo4news.com

Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, JULY 8 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JULY 14:. 7/8 – KIP WINGER – The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m., All Ages – CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!. 7/8 – MICAH PAISLEY – Concert at the Clock Tower, 50 E. 2nd North/E. Flaming Gorge Way,...
Kenosha County, WIKenosha News.com

WATCH NOW: Live music heats up the summer

As we head deeper into July, free, outdoor concerts are popping up all over. Grab your lawn chair, some snacks and bug spray (always a sensible choice) and get out there:. The Racine Concert Band’s program features a real treat: Tim Burke, the lead trumpet player in the Disney National Touring Company production of “Frozen,” is the band’s guest artist soloist.
MusicWashingtonian.com

Ten Live Concerts You Won’t Want to Miss Around DC This Summer

With pandemic restrictions lifted, live music has been steadily making a comeback. Miss seeing your favorite artists onstage? Here’s some of DC area concerts you won’t want to miss this summer:. July 21: Japanese Breakfast (The Fillmore Silver Spring) After many months of pandemic-induced isolation, everyone deserves a bit of...
North Bend, WAlivingsnoqualmie.com

The Age of Aquarius Dawns at the North Bend Theatre this weekend, July 23-25, with Limited Screenings of Summer of Soul.

Summer of Soul has been called “possibly the best concert film ever made” thanks to the direction of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. Brilliantly weaving unseen footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival with behind-the-scenes stories and personal recollections, Questlove shares his passion and excitement for the performances of Stevie Wonder, BB King, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Nina Simone, and many more legends of soul music.
Moviesmarketplace.org

David Brancaccio reacts to “Summer of Soul”

In the same 1969 summer as Woodstock, there was another blockbuster of a music festival in New York, this one in Harlem. Some of the greatest Black artists of all time thrilled those who packed into a city park over six weekends. Stevie Wonder. Mahalia Jackson. Sly and the Family Stone, just for starters. Ever heard of the Harlem Cultural Festival? Most people say no. Even Questlove, the famed musician, DJ and music journalist, hadn’t heard of it.
Movieswxxinews.org

Connections: The documentary, "Summer of Soul"

The new documentary “Summer of Soul” is generating a lot of buzz. It’s part doc, part music, part historical record about the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969. The footage was largely forgotten until now. Our guests discuss the film, the music in the context of a time of unrest, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy