For years Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been involved in a "feud." The two have continually insulted each other, pranked each other, and used the beverage companies they own to attack each other by proxy. It's an entertaining battle for the fans to say the least, but just how did it all happen in the first place? Ryan Reynolds recently appeared on a podcast where he actually gave an explanation for how this all got started, and it all comes back to the fact that Hugh Jackman is, well, the nicest guy in the world, and Reynolds is apparently a little jealous.