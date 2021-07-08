Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

'Adopted' woman, 56, reveals horror at learning her parents illegally BOUGHT her from a Georgia baby trafficker - after spending 13 years searching for answers about her birth mom

By Erica Tempesta For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

A woman who was searching for her biological parents has recounted how she discovered she was taken from her birth mother and sold on the black market by a corrupt doctor.

Jane Blasio, 56, from Akron, Ohio, was one of the hundreds of babies who were trafficked out the back door of Dr. Thomas J. Hicks's small-town clinic in McCaysville, Georgia, from the 1940s through the 1960s.

'My father knew [that Hicks' actions were illegal], but my mother just wanted a baby and didn't want to know anything, so my dad was going to do whatever would make her happy,' she told People magazine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdRgC_0arNF1Hs00
Black market adoption: Jane Blasio, 56, from Akron, Ohio, was one of the hundreds of babies who were sold out of Dr. Thomas J. Hicks's clinic in McCaysville, Georgia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHHxJ_0arNF1Hs00
Horrifying discovery: Both Blasio and her older sister Michelle were illegally adopted by their parents, Jim and Joan. The family is pictured in the late 1960s

The federal law enforcement officer wrote about her decades-long pursuit to uncover the truth and reunite Hicks's other victims in her new book, Taken at Birth: Stolen Babies, Hidden Lies, and My Journey to Finding Home, which will be published on July 13.

Blasio was six years old when her father, Jim, and mother, Joan, sat her and her 11-year-old sister Michelle down in the kitchen and announced that they were adopted.

'It's like that moment was burned into me,' she said of that fateful day in 1971.

She was 14 when she saw her birth certificate, which named the Hicks Clinic and illegally listed Jim and Joan as her parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJddk_0arNF1Hs00
Scheme: From the 1940s through the 1960s, Hicks (pictured) sold more than 200 newborns to out-of-state couples, many of which hailed from the Akron area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EEE8d_0arNF1Hs00
Looking back: Hicks was forced to close his clinic in 1964 after being charged with performing illegal adoptions, but the building (pictured) still stands today 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443Won_0arNF1Hs00
Crime: The black market adoptions took place out the back door of Hicks Clinic (pictured present day) 

Blasio turned to her local library, searching for any information she could find on Hicks and his practice as she tried to piece together details from her past.

She explained on her website that her birth search began in the early '80s when she turned 18. Before Joan died of cancer, she made her husband Jim promise to tell their daughters everything.

In 1988, a 23-year-old Blasio visited McCaysville for the first time looking for answers, one of many trips following her mother's death.

What she learned from her father and three decades of research horrified her: she and her sister Michelle were black market babies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlPOw_0arNF1Hs00
Investigation: Blasio was told she was adopted when she was six, but it wasn't until she was a teenager that she the discrepancies on her birth certificate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ovv0_0arNF1Hs00
Pursuit: Blasio (pictured in third grade photo) uncovered the truth behind Hicks and his human trafficking scheme after more than 13 years of personal investigation

'My parents bought a child in a way that gave me no option but to search and possibly find no answers,' she told People. 'That's not love, that's desperation.'

Blasio broke the story of Hicks and his clinic in 1997, after more than 13 years of personal investigation, according to her website.

The revered town doctor sold more than 200 babies, many of which were illegally adopted by Midwestern couples from the Akron area.

Hicks performed illegal abortions at his clinic, but he would sometimes convince his patients to carry their babies full-term and allow him to handle the adoptions, WCYC reported in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45eJtF_0arNF1Hs00
Life's work: Blasio has spent years helping other Hicks Clinic victims find their biological families
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xs2dX_0arNF1Hs00
Spreading the word: Blasio's research has turned her into an expert on black market adoptions, and she has appeared on a number of news networks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJttF_0arNF1Hs00
Candid: In 2019, she shared her story on TLC's three-part series Taken At Birth

In other instances, he would tell mothers their babies were stillborn and sell them off to eager families.

He charged anywhere from $100 to $1,000 for the infants — now known as 'Hicks Babies' — and forged birth certificates that didn't include the names of the biological parents,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YZtc_0arNF1Hs00
Story: Blasio wrote about her pursuit to piece together her past in her new book

Hicks was forced to give up his medical license in 1964 after being charged with performing illegal abortions, but his human trafficking scheme remained a mystery.

He died in 1972 at age 83 — 25 years before the truth was uncovered

Blasio's research has turned her into an expert on black market adoptions, and she has appeared on a number of news networks over years.

In 2019, she shared her story on TLC's three-part series Taken At Birth.

She is still working to help other victims find their biological families through her website and McCaysville Lost and Found, a support group for those connected to the Hicks Clinic.

'Hearts heal when truth is revealed and restored to those who have lost medical and historical ties through illegal and legal adoption,' she wrote on her website.

'As [a] researcher and "adoptee" searching my entire life for family, I want you to know to keep digging and moving forward and you're not alone.'

Comments / 115

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

208K+
Followers
79K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen Babies#Birth Certificates#Trafficked#People#The Hicks Clinic#Midwestern#Wcyc#Tlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Human Trafficking
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
HomelessPosted by
InspireMore

‘We have a 3-year-old boy. His mother is homeless. No one will take him.’ Our jaws fell open. ‘We’ll be at your house in 30 minutes!’: Couple adopt 4 children from foster care, co-parent with birth mom

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My husband and I were high school sweethearts that met at the grocery store where we both worked. After 10 months of working together, we started dating. We knew right away we would get married one day and, though there were a few bumps in the road, after dating for almost seven years, we got married! We were ready to take on all that life would have for us in our careers and family life.
Surfside, FLPosted by
CBS News

Married couple who died in Surfside condo collapse were found together in bed, family says

When Sergio Lozano left his parents' apartment Wednesday night after dinner, he did not know it was the last time he'd see them. Hours later, the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, would collapse, taking Gladys and Antonio Lozano's lives. In an interview with CBS News, Sergio Lozano, who lives in a building across from his parents', recounts the moment he went out on his balcony and realized their building was gone.
Family Relationshipsamomama.com

Young Man Leaves His Pregnant Girlfriend, His Parents Teach Him a Lesson – Story of the Day

A young man refuses to take responsibility for the baby when his girlfriend announces their pregnancy, but his parents show him that life is all about choices. “I can’t believe this is happening,” Lance said, shocked. Molly had just shown him the pregnancy test and had tears running down her face. They were going to become parents, but he was just 21 years old, while Molly was 19.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I just want you to know, we are the family who adopted your son.’ Adopted boy surprised with biological mom, now part of beautiful open adoption

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “After 7.5 years of infertility and pregnancy losses, my husband and I wanted nothing more than to be parents. We explored the different options of adoption, and we felt like adoption from foster care was the perfect path for us. There are over 100,000 children in our foster care system who are freed for adoption and waiting for a forever family.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Distractify

Derek Chauvin Learned a Dark Family Secret in the Midst of His Parents' Divorce

Being related to someone who is convicted of a largely publicized crime is an unenviable position to be in. No matter what you do or accomplish, that fact of life will almost always follow you. While the despair of that particular phenomenon doesn't hold a candle to what the victims of that crime endured, it's still undeniably a difficult circumstance. Something that Derek Chauvin's parents are probably going through right now.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘She’s white. Is that okay?’ Without hesitating, my husband said, ‘She needs a home. Her race isn’t relevant. Families don’t have to match’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a mom. It was the one thing I was sure of. My mother died when I was five years old, and the few memories I have of her shaped me to be the mother I am today.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InspireMore

‘Well, if you’re not my daughter-in-law anymore, then from now on you’re my daughter.’: Couple choose to peacefully co-parent after divorce, ‘The kids first, ego last formula has been so worth it’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My ex-husband’s parents obviously weren’t thrilled about me divorcing their son. Soon after the divorce, I drove to my in-laws’ house and had a very long and...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Pregnant nurse who is traveling across the US with her husband and THREE kids while all living in a tiny sprinter VAN reveals how the growing family manages life in such a cramped space

A pregnant nurse who lives in a tiny sprinter van with her husband and their three children has revealed how the growing brood navigates life in such a tiny space - while sharing how their nomadic lifestyle has helped to bring them all together as a family. Rachel Sanchez, 32,...
KidsParents Magazine

My Daughter's New Friend Sneaks Snacks From Our Fridge and Pantry, Do I Tell Her Parents?

I noticed my daughter's 13-year-old friend was sneaking snacks from our pantry after I gave them popcorn and ice cream while they were playing outside. The friend comes back inside the house by herself and goes to our fridge and grabs two more ice cream bars and goes straight into the bathroom. I let it pass on the first visit and the second. Maybe she's just really hungry? But it's a little more awkward after the third, fourth, and fifth time! I am concerned she has an eating disorder, or she's restricted from these types of food at home. She seems healthy and her parents are well off. I don't know her parents well, but should I talk to them about my concerns? Edited for length from a post on Reddit.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘They asked us to sit down. These strong, selfless parents asked us if we’d adopt their precious baby.’: Family adopts baby girl while pregnant with a baby girl of their own

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “The last year and a half have been a whirlwind of emotions for our family. After struggling for years to get pregnant with our last child to complete our family, the doctor told us that our last round of medicine had not worked. Feeling defeat and unsure of what came next, we felt lost. On the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2016, we decided we were not going to do another round of medicine and we would just be content with the two beautiful daughters God had already blessed us with. Well the very next week, I took a test to be safe, and lo and behold it came back positive. To say we were shocked was an understatement! After a few early ultrasounds and some blood work, we were glad to know our sweet baby was growing and thriving!

Comments / 115

Community Policy