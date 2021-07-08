Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

James Harden detained by police in Paris after rapper Lil Baby reportedly arrested

By KNBR Staff
knbr.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion week seems like a good time, until French police get unnecessarily involved. Per videos from the last few days, James Harden has been in Paris for the event with rapper Lil Baby. There is a pretty hilarious video of the two walking out of their hotel and looking dazed while being absolutely bombarded by French press, which seems like a jarring experience, especially when you’re, uh… jet lagged.

www.knbr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Dj Akademiks
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Rapper#Police#Bravo La#M Me Pas#French#Espn#American#Akademiks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Rapper Lil Baby Fatally Shot In Late June 2021?

An image shared on Facebook claims rapper Lil Baby was shot and killed in late June. There is no evidence Lil Baby was fatally shot in late June. The claim appears to stem from a prank website. Fact Check:. Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, is a Grammy-nominated...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Rapper Lil Baby taken into custody on drug charge in Paris

Lil Baby, the American rapper, and another man were arrested Thursday in Paris and charged with transporting drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office told CBS News on Thursday. Lil Baby, 26, whose real name is Dominique Jones, has been attending Paris Fashion Week events with NBA star James Harden. A viral video apparently taken by bystanders showed several police officers questioning Harden and another man. Harden can be heard saying, "I don't understand."
CelebritiesSFGate

Lil Baby Released From Police Custody in Paris, Fined for Cannabis in Car

Lil Baby was detained by police in Paris Thursday, with the rapper suspected of the “transport of illicit drugs,” the Paris prosecutors’ office told CNN. The rapper and Brooklyn Nets star James Harden were in Paris’ 8th arrondissement at the time of the incident Thursday afternoon, with the pair stopped by authorities after exiting a vehicle that allegedly smelled like marijuana, NBC News reports.
CelebritiesBBC

Lil Baby: Rapper and bodyguard fined for cannabis use

US rapper Lil Baby and his bodyguard have been fined for cannabis possession in France, police in Paris have said. The 26-year-old, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, spent Thursday night in custody as police questioned him. He was released on Friday morning. He was with NBA star James...
Los Angeles, CAPeople

Los Angeles Rapper's Murder Captured on Instagram Live as He's Shot Multiple Times Mid-Conversation

A Los Angeles-based rapper was murdered last week while he was live-streaming on Instagram. Zerail Rivera, whose stage name is Indian Red Boy, was killed on July 8 while he was sitting in his car on Chadron Ave in Hawthorne, police said in a press release Saturday. Rivera's identity was also confirmed by the LA County coroner, though his cause of death is pending further investigation.
Wilmington, DENew York Post

Swavy, dancing TikTok star with millions of followers, shot dead at 19

Matima Miller, the dancing TikTok star better known as Swavy and Babyface.S, has died. He was 19 years old. The Delaware-based teen’s passing was confirmed Tuesday by authorities, who told The Post he was fatally gunned down in broad daylight Monday in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington. “The victim in...
PetsNewsweek

Diddy Waking up With '15 Roaches' on His Face Sparks Wave of Memes

Diddy has sparked a wave of memes after posting a motivational story about how waking up covered in roaches inspired him to strive for the life of luxury he lives today. The rapper, whose given name is Sean Combs, amused fans this week after he took to Instagram to impart advice on living your best life.
Chicago, ILthesource.com

Rapper KTS Dre Killed While Leaving Chicago Jail

According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, Chicago rapper KTS Dre was shot and killed as he was released from jail this past Saturday night. KTS Dre, whose real name is Londre Sylvester, was shot 64 times as he exited the Cook County Jail, where he’d been since June for violating the conditions of his release in a 2020 felony gun case. Dre has just posted the required 10% of the $50,000 bond the day before he was murdered.
Hawthorne, CAHipHopDX.com

Inglewood Rapper Murdered On Instagram Live For Allegedly Dissing Nipsey Hussle Mural

Hawthorne, CA – Another rapper has reportedly been murdered in what has evolved into a consistent and disturbing trend over the past year. According to KCAL 9 News, a 21-year-old man, who has been identified as rapper Indian Red Boy (real name Zerail Dijon Rivera), was shot multiple time while he was sitting in his vehicle at the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue in Hawthorne on Thursday afternoon (July 8).
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

TikTok star Swavy dies at 19 in shooting

Matima Miller, known as Swavy and Babyface.S on TikTok, has reportedly died on July 5. The news was confirmed by his friend and YouTuber Damaury Mikula who posted about the incident on social media. Mikula described the death as “so f**king dumb” and said that Swavy had “got shot”. Miller...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
rolling out

TikTok twins speak out after their father is gunned down

They say that money is the root of all evil. Tragically, a father of two well know twin sisters lost his life over an alleged financial dispute. Twin sisters, Allie “Nem” Bentley and Sway Bentley, are known for their gangsta raps and TikTok videos. The Mobile, Alabama twins refer to themselves as the “FamOus Twins” since the sisters have gained notoriety because of their videos that have acquired a million followers. Now, the sisters are using their fame for a different reason as they are speaking out about the tragic death of their father, 47-year-old James Walters. In addition, the sisters created a Go Fund Me account to raise burial funds.
CelebritiesPosted by
CrimeOnline

Rapper shot 64 TIMES while walking out of jail in apparent ambush: Police

A man was killed outside an Illinois jail on Saturday in an apparent ambush shooting that left two other people wounded. The Chicago Tribune reported that Londre Sylvester, 31, was shot 64 times across the street from the Cook County Jail after he was released from the facility on electronic monitoring. Police said Sylvester suffered gunshot wounds to his head and other parts of his body.

Comments / 0

Community Policy