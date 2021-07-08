James Harden detained by police in Paris after rapper Lil Baby reportedly arrested
Fashion week seems like a good time, until French police get unnecessarily involved. Per videos from the last few days, James Harden has been in Paris for the event with rapper Lil Baby. There is a pretty hilarious video of the two walking out of their hotel and looking dazed while being absolutely bombarded by French press, which seems like a jarring experience, especially when you’re, uh… jet lagged.www.knbr.com
