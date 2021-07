A panicked mother placed a frantic call to 9-1-1 in Island Heights when she accidentally locked her toddler in the car. Police say she didn't realize her keys were inside the car until it was too late. She had just secured her child in a car seat. It was after she closed the door, she realize the keys were sitting on the seat, and the doors were locked. As temperatures rose near 90 degrees, Island Heights Patrolman Rocco Mellott arrived at the parking lot where the child was trapped in the hot car.