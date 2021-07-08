Recruiter: Employers with talented staff are sitting ducks

Eighty-three percent of industry association economists with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—which estimates there are half as many available workers for every open job across the country—say employers in their sectors are finding it more difficult to fill jobs compared to five years ago. The Chamber recently launched America Works, a national initiative that encourages employers to follow federal and state policy changes that will help train more Americans for in-demand jobs, remove barriers to work and double the number of visas available for legal immigrants.