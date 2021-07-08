Rocket Class at the Oklahoma History Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma History Center (OHC) will hold a Rocket class on Saturday, July 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come experience the “Launch to Landing: Oklahomans and Space” exhibit at the OHC with a behind-the-scenes tour and engage with the hands-on educational cart that is chock full of items about space. In the last half of the class, participants will be making their own water bottle rocket and will take turns launching them into space.