Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apiture selects Enacomm to deliver voice biometrics for online banking

By Alessandro Mascellino
biometricupdate.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnacomm recently announced a new partnership with Apiture to bring voice biometrics to financial institutions around the U.S. Following the beginning of the new collaboration, Apiture’s users will have access to Enacomm’s voice biometric and interactive voice response (IVR) capabilities. The integration will not only enable a more secure form...

www.biometricupdate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biometrics#Online Banking#Open Banking#S Voice#Digital Banking#Ivr#Google Home#Efs#Blm Technologies#Fintech#Idmission#Financial Suite#Fusionstore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
Personal FinanceStamford Advocate

MK Decision's Digital Account Opening Platform Delivers Bank Account Authentication and Real-Time Funding Powered by Plaid

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. MK Decision (MK), a family-founded FinTech company, innovates its digital account opening platform by integrating with Plaid, a data network powering the digital financial ecosystem, for bank account authentication and real-time account funding. Committed to continuous improvement, the MK team introduced Plaid’s API for...
telecompetitor.com

SCTelcom Sees Success with Premium Wi-Fi Service, Calix Revenue EDGE

San Jose, California — July 22, 2021 — Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that SCTelcom is continuing to dramatically transform its business and grow its value with Revenue EDGE. Most recently, SCTelcom achieved an extraordinary 200 percent increase in the adoption of its premium-level managed Wi-Fi package in just seven months and a 95 percent take rate of ProtectIQ®—a value-added EDGE Suites application that secures members’ home networks—only one year after launching. SCTelcom’s formula for success consists of leveraging the full Revenue EDGE solution: bundling ProtectIQ alongside the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 certified GigaSpire BLAST® system and the cooperative’s newly branded CommandIQ® mobile app, SCT WiFiConnect, into its three tiers of managed Wi-Fi service offerings. SCTelcom then leverages the real-time data insights of Calix Marketing Cloud to identify, segment, and target members based on their usage, resulting in experience-based offerings that excite members across southcentral Kansas and northcentral Oklahoma and drive new, recurring revenue streams.
Businessaithority.com

Whatfix Strengthens Partnership With Microsoft To Improve Digital Adoption

No Code Digital Adoption Platform Launches Full Integration With the Microsoft Dynamic 365 Suite to Improve Digital Adoption and Help Enterprises Unlock Business Potential. Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions (“DAS”), announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite. This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules. Through this strategic partnership, enterprises will be able to access Whatfix’s fully integrated, no-code DAP (Digital Adoption Platform) to improve employee onboarding and training, support and change management, while unlocking the full value of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enable enterprise teams to exceed revenue and growth goals. Whatfix is already a part of the Microsoft ISV Connect program and has developed several integrations for other Microsoft products including Whatfix Assist, a content search and sharing apps for Microsoft Teams.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Payments As An Integral Part Of The Customer Experience

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire, explores how embedded finance and payments are taking shape in different ways across a range of industries.
Richardson, TXHotel Online

Visual Matrix Partners With FLEXIPASS to Implement Digital Mobile Key Features in PMS Solutions

RICHARDSON, TX – July 22, 2021 – Visual Matrix, an industry-leading hotel property management software providing an all-in-one PMS, today announces the integration of Mobile Key functionalities into its PMS platform through FLEXIPASS, the Preferred Mobile Key solution for hospitality providers. In addition to providing hotel revenue management tools and staff productivity tools, Visual Matrix now ensures hoteliers can provide guests with a secure and contactless experience.
Technologyfinextra.com

5 Ways Live Chat Help Financial Services Companies

People today have become used to instant service, with e-commerce bringing this change through same-day deliveries. So when they have to wait for responses from their financial service provider, it may irk them. They expect the same level of immediacy across service providers. However, research shows that the average response...
Marketsfinextra.com

The importance of distributing market data in the cloud

Capital markets firms have long understood how cloud can help establish competitive advantage, increase agility, reduce time to market for new products, and address the growing total cost of ownership for IT infrastructure. However, the financial services industry has reached a point where real-time trading and risk management has become more critical, particularly amid market volatility and global economic uncertainty.
Technologythepaypers.com

IDEX Biometrics upgrades reference platform for biometric smart cards

Norway-based fingerprint identification and authentication solutions provider IDEX Biometrics has launched updates to its TrustedBio solution. The development platform includes hardware, software, and tools that streamline and accelerate software integration and application development, using the company’s biometric authentication solution. The reference design’s development platform is available now from IDEX Biometrics....
finextra.com

Compliance and the Cloud: Transforming Financial Services with Fintech Innovation

In recent years, banks have become one of the largest adopters of cloud. According to IBM, they account for around 16% of total global cloud expenditures, and also face some of the most stringent security, regulatory and compliance obligations of any sector. A recent Celent survey commissioned by IBM found...
Internetsourceforge.net

Q&A with Connex: Automating Ecommerce Data Entry into QuickBooks

With the growth of ecommerce, business owners are looking for ways to automate their daily operations to increase revenue, save on costs, and improve customer experience. Despite the advances in technology, many business owners still rely on manual data entry to do their accounting. This leads to wasted time, money, as well as human errors. It is estimated that many business owners spend hundreds of hours a year entering the data themselves, or pay tens of thousands of dollars a year to hire someone else to do it.
Businessthecustomer.net

Talkdesk Unveils CX Strategy Value Framework

Talkdesk®, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, today unveiled the Talkdesk CX Strategy Value Framework, a customizable blueprint to help organizations define and then execute on their contact center customer experience (CX) strategies. The CX Strategy Value Framework is designed to provide a seamless Talkdesk customer journey and allow businesses to focus on the initiatives that will deliver the greatest impact on their CX success.
Computer Sciencethedallasnews.net

Benchly launches brief automation tool in Reynen Court's Solution Store

Benchly introduces ezBriefs' Microsoft Word Add-In to help attorneys save time, money, and frustration. Benchly, a leading provider of brief automation technology for attorneys, announces that it has partnered with Reynen Court to introduce a Microsoft Word Add-In tool that allows law firms and their attorneys to save time, reduce costs, and alleviate the aggravation associated with the tedious task of.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Hive Launches a Collaborative Note Taking and Task Management App for Zoom

Hive Notes for Zoom helps teams be more productive before, during and after a meeting while enhancing the in-meeting experience. Hive, the productivity platform provider, announced the launch of Hive Notes, a collaborative note taking and task management app for Zoom Video Communications that delivers an embedded experience within Zoom Meetings.
Softwareaithority.com

OpenBots Releases SaaS-Based Enterprise Cloud RPA Solution

OpenBots, the world’s most flexible enterprise-grade RPA platform, has announced the release of its SaaS-based, cloud-hosted RPA offering, OpenBots CloudServer. OpenBots’ founders understand that RPA differs from most SaaS software in a unique way. When process execution is delegated to a bot, the bot interacts with applications used in the business process. For example, a billing process may need access to a financial accounting system. This means that the machine the bot runs on must have access to those applications being automated. Therein lies the biggest challenge with SaaS and Cloud RPA: it is nearly impossible for an RPA vendor to provide an organization with a machine that not only complies with internal security policies but also has applications and connectivity to an organization’s network in order to interface with those applications. (To understand more about how RPA works on the cloud, see OpenBots’ Demystifying RPA on the Cloud white paper.)
Retailfinextra.com

Disrupting API integrations and pushing Financial Services hypergrowth with market networks

For the past twenty or so years, market networks have been one of the most disruptive and powerful wealth-creating engines in the global economy. The benefits of bringing together two sides of a fragmented market through a single platform with integrated workflow tools so they can transact more seamlessly are well established. Innovation flourishes, speed to market increases, new market players can quickly become ascendent and transaction velocity grows exponentially. So far, so good.
Economythepaypers.com

NVE Bank selects NuPoint's core platform to automate its banking technology

NVE Bank has selected Computer Services’ NuPoint core platform to future-proof the bank with digital technology to improve automation and efficiency. According to the official press release, NVE Bank’s executives turned to CSI to provide the banking technology they need to compete with the national banks. CSI provides technology that will allow the bank to automate its many manual processes and roll out new products to its customers.
TechnologyBusiness Insider

FICANEX Technology and FinConecta partner to deliver the first in market Open Banking platform in Canada

TORONTO and MIAMI, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - FICANEX Technology Limited Partnership ("FICANEX Technology") today announced that it has signed a Software Agreement with FinConecta to license and deliver FinConecta's industry leading 4wrd open banking platform. FICANEX Technology will white label the 4wrd platform for delivery as a key component of its tunl.TM platform and plans to initially provide the platform and related services to Canadian credit union and banking clients.
Businesscisco.com

The Security Startup Ecosystem and the Trends Cisco is Watching

Building a company from the ground up is not for the faint of heart. I know, I’ve been there. As co-founder of Duo, the leading provider of Zero Trust access security, I know what it means to dedicate yourself fully to a vision, to your customers, and to your team. And I know how daunting it can be to find the right investors to join the team – people and organizations that truly understand, and believe in your vision.

Comments / 0

Community Policy