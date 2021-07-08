Cancel
Matt Damon Moved to Tears During Five-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes 'Stillwater' Premiere

NewsTimes
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the credits rolled, Damon started to tear up at the ecstatic cheers from the crowd. In the film, he plays a stoic Oklahoma construction worker whose daughter (Abigail Breslin) is imprisoned for murder in France, after being convicted of killing her ex-girlfriend while studying abroad. As years and expensive lawyers add up (in a scenario reminiscent of the Amanda Knox case), Damon’s character Bill Baker works tirelessly to prove his child’s innocence and befriends a single mom (Camille Cottin) and her daughter (Lilou Siauvaud) along the way.

