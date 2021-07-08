Cancel
ColourPop Cherry Crush Palette Review & Swatches

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColourPop Cherry Crush 12-Pan Pressed Powder Shadow Palette ($18.00 for 0.36 oz.) includes a mix of shimmers and mattes across a red (cherry!) theme. The mattes were pigmented, fairly blendable, and longer-wearing, though most of them left a stain behind (if that’s an issue). Three of the four shimmers were drier, thicker, and chunkier to work with, which made them surprisingly disappointing as it is hard to really mess up a shimmer shadow these days.

