ColourPop Cherry Crush Palette Review & Swatches

Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick ($19.00 for 0.11 oz.) is a new, reformulation of Vice Lipstick. The new formula covers three finishes (high shine, cream, and matte) with a total of 35 shades. There are some returning favorites, which seemed fairly similar in color to the last iterations, but most are new shades. Most of the mattes felt like the prior Comfort Mattes with a few being closer to a typical matte (or Mega Matte from the last formula). The Creams seemed comparable to the prior Cream finish, and the High Shine finish is most comparable to the Sheer finish from before (though I’d say the High Shine shades are glossier and more gel-like).