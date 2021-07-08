Cancel
Lake County, IL

Lake sheriff eyes $770K to replace ‘aged’ boat: ‘This purchase is imperative to Lake County citizens’

By Alexandra Kukulka
Chicago Tribune
 13 days ago

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is requesting to purchase a $770,060 marine watercraft to replace a boat that officials said is old with a lot of mileage. During a Lake County Council study session Thursday, Lake County Chief of Police Vincent Balbo said the department has two boats to monitor 25 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline from the Illinois state line to Porter County.

