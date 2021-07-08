Coronado Tennis Center Summer Programs Are In Full Swing
The new concessionaire at the Coronado Tennis Center has hit the ground running at the busiest time of year. The staff at Impact Activities has been busy with programs aimed at tennis players of all ages and abilities. “We have an awesome staff and our whole team is on the same track meeting the needs of various levels and ages of tennis players,” said the center’s Tennis Director Joel Myers, who has been a tennis pro in Coronado for ten years.www.coronadonewsca.com
