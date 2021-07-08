9 Shows Like Gossip Girl to Watch if You Like Gossip Girl
Gossip Girl first premiered in 2007, and while we didn't know it then, the show, which followed the lives of students attending a prestigious Upper East Side high school, and the ruthless, anonymous blogger who documents their every move for the masses, would become a cultural phenomenon. The series ran for six seasons and launched the careers of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, and Chace Crawford while also cementing a legacy that continues to live on in a number of teen shows -- including an upcoming sequel series set to air on HBO Max.www.tvguide.com
Comments / 0