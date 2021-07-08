Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

9 Shows Like Gossip Girl to Watch if You Like Gossip Girl

By Kaitlin Thomas
TVGuide.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGossip Girl first premiered in 2007, and while we didn't know it then, the show, which followed the lives of students attending a prestigious Upper East Side high school, and the ruthless, anonymous blogger who documents their every move for the masses, would become a cultural phenomenon. The series ran for six seasons and launched the careers of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, and Chace Crawford while also cementing a legacy that continues to live on in a number of teen shows -- including an upcoming sequel series set to air on HBO Max.

www.tvguide.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelyn Cline
Person
Rachel Bilson
Person
Chace Crawford
Person
Mischa Barton
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Person
Meghann Fahy
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Person
Penn Badgley
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Lucy Hale
Person
Katie Stevens
Person
Leighton Meester
Person
Barbara Alyn Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Girl#Elite Elite#Cw#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesDigital Courier

Roush Review: ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Is Gag-Worthy

In the updated 2020s world of HBO Max’s toxic Gossip Girl reboot, scandalous blogs are passé. It’s all about the texts, posts, viral videos and, need we mention, followers. With that in mind, if I were to text my reaction to sitting through four overlong (50-plus minutes) episodes of this smug and sour soap about the overprivileged youth of New York’s Upper East Side, all you’d see would be a series of barf emojis.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Where is the Cast of Original Gossip Girl Now?

The CW’s ‘Gossip Girl’ premiered on September 19, 2007, to glorious reviews. Based on the eponymous novel by author Cecily von Ziegesar, ‘Gossip Girl’ centers upon a group of privileged Manhattan private school students. The narrator, an anonymous blogger who can apparently keep an eye on everything, delves deep into the lives of these rich teens and unravels their complex romances, dramas, and dark secrets.
TV SeriesPosted by
AL.com

‘Gossip Girl’ reboot on HBO Max: How to watch, stream, cast, trailer

Welcome back, Upper East Siders. The highly anticipated “Gossip Girl” reboot premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, July 8. The upcoming series is inspired by the original CW series, “Gossip Girl,” starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley and Ed Westwick. The official show summary says: “Eight years after the...
TV & Videosheraldsun.com

What to Watch Thursday: ‘Gossip Girl’ returns, Lifetime movie trilogy begins

Keeping Up with the Joneses (8 p.m., Lifetime Movie Network) - This is the first of three movies, part of Lifetime’s “Wrong” franchise, starring Vivica A. Fox as the matriarch of a wealthy family, who along with her four stepdaughters, will stop at nothing to protect their business and family after they are threatened. The three-part movie series event is narrated by Kandi Burruss and also stars Ted McGinley, Eric Roberts, Arie Thompson, Ciarra Carter, Jasmine Aivaliotis, Marcos James and Shellie Sterling. The movies will air over three consecutive Thursday nights.
New York City, NYPosted by
Teen Vogue

“Gossip Girl” Celebrated Its Premiere With a Monse Fashion Show

Hello, Upper East Siders, and welcome to a new era. Gossip Girl 2.0 has officially arrived and, to celebrate, the show's team hit the streets — or runways, more specifically — of New York City in style. Just hours before the show's premiere on HBO Max, the new Gossip Girl hosted a fashion show in New York City in collaboration with Monse to debut the brand's Fall 2021 collection.
TV SeriesDecider

Does the Original ‘Gossip Girl’ Cast Show up in the HBO Max Reboot?

HBO Max‘s new drama Gossip Girl doesn’t exactly pick up where the CW original left off, but the two shows are definitely connected. Not only does this new series follow the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite, but — as viewers will soon realize while watching the new Gossip Girl — the original Gossip Girl blog is the inspiration behind the new one. While lamenting how unruly the teens of Constance Billiard and St. Jude’s have become, a new crew of millennial teachers learn that the students used to live in fear of Gossip Girl’s ire. A former classmate of Serena (Blake Lively), Blair (Leighton Meester), Nate (Chace Crawford), Dan (Penn Badgley), and Chuck (Ed Westwick) turned teacher at the school clues her coworkers in on the legend of Gossip Girl. They, in turn, decide to launch their own version of Gossip Girl, and the drama begins.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Everything to Know About the New Gossip Girl

Watch: "Gossip Girl" Reboot Trailer Is Even Steamier Than We Expected. A new generation of wealthy, privileged Upper East Siders are about to meet their match on the new Gossip Girl, which debuts this week on HBO Max. These new kids are just as beautiful, just as rich and just as powerful as they were in the original series, but these teens are living in 2021, and it's a whole new world of gossip, scandal and social media mayhem.
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

You Might Have to Be Gossip Girl to Make the Rebecca Sherman Connection in the Reboot

The first episode of HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot, which premiered on July 8, wasted no time in giving diehard fans of the original series what they wanted: plenty of Easter eggs. While some are more obvious, like Kate Keller's Serena van der Woodsen-inspired ensemble and a Nate Archibald name drop, others require the sleuthing skills of Gossip Girl herself to uncover. When the faculty members of Constance Billard are trying to figure out how to get their students to respect them, a teacher named Rebecca introduces them to the original Gossip Girl site.
Beauty & Fashionmenastar.com

Gossip Girl reboot changed approach to makeup

The 'Gossip Girl' reboot changed its approach to makeup. Lead makeup artist, Amy Tagliamonti - who worked on both the original 2007 set and its 2021 revival - opted for filled-in brows to show that beauty trends have changed over the past 14 years with the rise of social media.
TV & VideosEsquire

Here's How to Stream Gossip Girl 2.0

Constance-Billard, how we’ve missed you. After nine years away from Gossip Girl’s scandal-soaked prep school, HBOMax is taking us back to its hallowed halls with a buzzy Gossip Girl reboot for the Insta generation. Starring a whole new cast of Upper East Siders, this remixed Gossip Girl promises to be more “inclusive, diverse, self-aware, and queer” than its predecessor, according to pilot director Karena Evans.
TV Seriestownandcountrymag.com

The Cast of New Gossip Girl Talks Old Gossip Girl

The thing about a reboot is that it’s rarely judged outside of the context of its predecessor, especially when the original version ended its run less than a decade ago. We’re talking, of course, about Gossip Girl, the Upper East Side-documenting, star-making, headband-revolutionizing, drama-filled phenomenon that first aired in 2007. The original show turned its actors into household names and its style into a category of its own. Gossip Girl dripped in wealth and rye comebacks, and no storyline was too adult nor too absurd for these Upper East Side teens. Case in point: a risen-from-the-dead billionaire.
Manhattan, ILLoyola Phoenix

‘Gossip Girl’ Returns a Delightful, Alluring Mess

You know you love it. The sleek world of salacious secrets and intrigue has returned. A “Gossip Girl” sequel series has debuted following students at the same Manhattan private school as the predecessor. Executive produced by the original team of Joshua Safran, Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, “Gossip Girl” returns...
TV SeriesDecider

When Will the New ‘Gossip Girl’ Premiere on HBO Max?

New faces, the same old drama. This week marks the premiere of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot. And if you love sex, scandals, money, and lies, you have a new TV addiction on your radar. Set after the events of the original Gossip Girl, this installment is less of a...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Gossip Girl: Season One Viewer Votes

How far will these new students go in the first season of the Gossip Girl TV show on HBO Max? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Gossip Girl is cancelled or renewed for season two. HBO Max and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Gossip Girl here.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Gossip Girl Episode 2: What To Expect?

The ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot is a familiar yet fresh take on the teen drama subgenre and introduces us to an interesting ensemble of characters. The premiere episode focuses on the slowly developing bond between Julien, the Queen Bee of the Constance Billard School, and Zoya, the new girl. The two girls are half-sisters who are trying to get to know each other. However, when the mysterious blogger known as Gossip Girl returns and makes a series of startling revelations, that bond breaks before it can cement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy