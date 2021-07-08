9 Shows Like Gossip Girl to Watch if You Like Gossip Girl

HBO Max‘s new drama Gossip Girl doesn’t exactly pick up where the CW original left off, but the two shows are definitely connected. Not only does this new series follow the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite, but — as viewers will soon realize while watching the new Gossip Girl — the original Gossip Girl blog is the inspiration behind the new one. While lamenting how unruly the teens of Constance Billiard and St. Jude’s have become, a new crew of millennial teachers learn that the students used to live in fear of Gossip Girl’s ire. A former classmate of Serena (Blake Lively), Blair (Leighton Meester), Nate (Chace Crawford), Dan (Penn Badgley), and Chuck (Ed Westwick) turned teacher at the school clues her coworkers in on the legend of Gossip Girl. They, in turn, decide to launch their own version of Gossip Girl, and the drama begins.