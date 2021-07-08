Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Lethal Cosmetics Deadlock, Entropy, Gateway Glitch Liquid Eyeshadows Reviews & Swatches

temptalia.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLethal Cosmetics Deadlock Glitch Liquid Eyeshadow ($21.00 for 0.24 oz.) seemed to have a transparent base with shimmer and fine sparkle that had a multichromatic shift between lavender, gold, greenish-gold, and blue. The finish was twinkling, but the coverage was very sheer, did not build up, and the formula was difficult to work with. I only found it workable layered over eyeliner, where the unevenness and texture were less apparent.

www.temptalia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Eyeshadow#Entropy#Deadlock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Product Reviews
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Glitch
Related
Makeuptemptalia.com

Milani Glow Baked Bronzer Review & Swatches

Urban Decay Going Native (Bronzer) (PiP, ) is less shimmery, darker, cooler (90% similar). Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze (Original) (PiP, ) is less shimmery, cooler (85% similar). Charlotte Tilbury Seductive Beauty (Bronze) (LE, ) is darker (85% similar). Hourglass Diffused Bronze Light (P, $52.00) is less shimmery, darker, cooler (80%...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Simple Wet N Wild Color Icon One and Done Look

This is a simple cool toned taupe eye look using 2 shades in the Wet n Wild Color Icon – Lights Off palette. I placed the matte taupe shade in the Wet n Wild Color Icon - Lights Off palette (fourth shadow on the bottom row) on my lid with an E.L.F. Shadow "C" Brush and built the color up to the desired vibrancy. I then used an E.L.F. Fluffy Blending Brush to blend the shadow towards my brow bone. I used the same brush, colorswitched, to apply a light dusting of the satin beige shade (same palette, fifth on the top row) along the brow bone for a hightlight. I then placed black pencil eyeliner into both waterlines, smudged them out with more of the first taupe shade, and completed the look with black mascara.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Wave Breaker Super Shock Shadow Duo Review & Swatches

ColourPop Wave Breaker Super Shock Shadow Duo ($12.00 for 0.07 oz.) is a new cream eyeshadow duo designed to complement the High Tides palette. It features Coconut, a repromote, and Shore Thing, which is new (at least to me!). Both shades were pigmented, emollient, and fairly easy to work with, though Coconut was a little more emollient than ideal.
Makeuptemptalia.com

NABLA Cosmetics Contact Sheet Super Matte Eyeshadow

NABLA Cosmetics Contact Sheet is a moderately warm-toned, light-medium brown with a matte finish. It is an eyeshadow that is permanent in this palette: Analogue. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Sydney Grace x Temptalia. Our collaboration is now available! Get...
Makeuptemptalia.com

NABLA Analogue Cutie Palette Review & Swatches

NABLA Cosmetics Analogue Cutie Palette ($24.00 for 0.32 oz.) is a warm-toned neutral palette with a mix of finishes that ranged from matte to sparkling. If you’re someone who likes working with more cream-powder kind of eyeshadow formulas or doesn’t mind using fingertips to apply shimmers, the palette might be lovely. Most shades were fairly pigmented and easy to work with, but one shade (Noise) needed to be applied with a fingertip and another (Darkroom) may feel like it has a bit of a learning curve if you haven’t worked with the type of formula before.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Cabana Club Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

ColourPop Cabana Club 12-Pan Pressed Powder Shadow Palette ($18.00 for 0.36 oz.) is a new, limited edition 12-pan palette that featured a mix of warmer neutrals and multiple pops of color. It definitely gave me beach/tropical vibes! I believe this will eventually launch at ColourPop, too. The quality was consistent with ColourPop’s eyeshadows generally–some powderiness with the mattes, a few shimmers apply better with a fingertip, but they were pretty easy to work with and lasted around eight hours.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ILIA Songbird Nightlite Bronzing Powder Review & Swatches

ILIA Songbird NightLite Bronzing Powder ($34.00 for 0.42 oz.) is a medium-dark, reddish-brown with subtle, warm undertones and a matte finish. It had semi-opaque, buildable pigmentation, though it had plenty of pigmentation and wouldn’t be something I’d consider to be that buildable — you definitely have to consciously use a light hand to do so.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Milani Champagne d'Oro Baked Highlighter Review & Swatches

Milani Champagne d’Oro Baked Highlighter ($10.99 for 0.28 oz.) is a light, peachy gold with strong, warm undertones and a metallic finish. The texture was slightly drier and the shimmer particles seemed more prone to separating from the base color, so the finish was harder to even out and some of the shimmer seemed more prone to catching on dryness/flakiness on my skin.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Bite Beauty Tamarind & Chai Power Move Soft Matte Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Bite Beauty Tamarind Power Move Hydrating Soft Matte Lipstick ($28.00 for 0.14 oz.) is a medium-dark peach with warmer undertones and a matte finish. It had mostly opaque, buildable pigmentation with a smooth, more velvety texture that was thin, somewhat clingy, and prone to separating along my lip lines and emphasizing my natural texture (despite exfoliating). It lasted for three hours and settled further into my lip lines with a tendency to cling and collect around textural imperfections in particular.
Makeuptemptalia.com

NABLA Cosmetics Marseille Fluid Metal Eyeshadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Marseille is a light, golden bronze with strong, warm undertones and a smooth, metallic sheen. The texture was moderately dense, almost cream-like as it had some slip and substance to it, but picked up readily with a dry brush. It had rich pigmentation that stayed on well for eight and a half hours before showing signs of wear.
Makeuptemptalia.com

The Colors of Rubies: 20 Eyeshadow Color Combos for July

July’s birthstone is ruby, which can run anywhere from pinker, more fuchsia in hue to deeper, brownish-red. The color combinations are inspired by the use of various red-based tones and shades. Hope you find something that you want to try!. About This Series. Each look idea is centered around a...
Makeuptemptalia.com

NABLA Cosmetics Darkroom Latex Matte Eyeshadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Darkroom is a medium-dark brown with subtle, warm undertones and a satin finish. It was richly pigmented with a smooth, almost cream-like texture that was denser and firmer in the pan. I'd recommend using more of a pushing motion to pick up product using a denser brush, but it was very blendable once on my skin. It lasted well for eight and a half hours before fading visibly.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Clarins Midnight Eyeshadow Quad Review & Swatches

Clarins Midnight (06) 4-Color Eyeshadow Palette ($43.00 for 0.1 oz.) is a darker, smokier set of shades that includes three more shimmery eyeshadows and one more semi-matte shade. The texture was slightly firmer/denser throughout the quad, which made coverage slightly to noticeably weaker and not as blendable as it should have been.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop x Powerpuff Girls Collection Swatches

ColourPop x Powerpuff Girls Collection launches today, July 14th, at 10AM PT. The collection includes a palette, two blushes, three eyeshadow pencils, three glosses, lip balms, bath bar, and hair clips. The glosses are very sheer so I didn’t swatch those, but I have the other color cosmetics swatched in this post.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ILIA Stutter Color Haze Pigment Review & Swatches

ILIA Stutter Color Haze Multi-Use Pigment ($32.00 for 0.23 oz.) is a muted, medium-dark coral with strong, warm orange undertones and a semi-matte finish. It had a slightly thicker, more gel-like consistency that distributed evenly over bare skin but dried down to a more semi-matte finish (which was what distinguished this formula from their other cheek/lip formulas).
Makeuptemptalia.com

ILIA Fame Daylite Highlighter Review & Swatches

ILIA Fame DayLite Highlighting Powder ($34.00 for 0.23 oz.) is a medium copper with warmer, more orange undertones and lighter, golden shimmer throughout. The texture was soft, silky, and lightly powdery, and I found using a lighter hand or less-dense brush ideal to avoid over-applying product. It had rich color...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Grungy Duo-chrome Eye Look

I wish I could remember what shadows I used to create this look with!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
Makeuptemptalia.com

Sultry Heat | Clionadh Eyeshadows

This is an eye look is inspired by Clionadh Duochrome Eyeshadow ($5.25 for 0.06 oz.) and features these shades: Sol, Salamander, Firewood, and Wildberry. My look ideas are centered around a “quad” of four shades with the expectation that you’ll incorporate brow bone and transition shades that work for your coloring.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Twice Shy Glossy Lip Stain

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Twice Shy Glossy Lip Stain ($8.00 for 0.21 oz.) appeared as more of an orange-brown initially, but the underlying stain was pinky-red and came through very strongly once applied, so the end result was more of a medium-dark pink-coral. It had medium, buildable color payoff that adhered fairly evenly but settled a little bit into my deeper lip lines.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop So Charming Creme Gel Liner Duo Review & Swatches

ColourPop So Charming Crème Gel Liner Duo ($14.00 for oz.) includes two bolder, matte liners in pinky-red and deep burgundy. Lover Boy was the star of the duo, while Charmer was so poorly performing that it ruined the duo. It was that thickness that made it harder to apply evenly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy