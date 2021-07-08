Lethal Cosmetics Deadlock, Entropy, Gateway Glitch Liquid Eyeshadows Reviews & Swatches
Lethal Cosmetics Deadlock Glitch Liquid Eyeshadow ($21.00 for 0.24 oz.) seemed to have a transparent base with shimmer and fine sparkle that had a multichromatic shift between lavender, gold, greenish-gold, and blue. The finish was twinkling, but the coverage was very sheer, did not build up, and the formula was difficult to work with. I only found it workable layered over eyeliner, where the unevenness and texture were less apparent.www.temptalia.com
