Alert: Pfizer to seek U.S. regulators' OK for third COVID-19 vaccine dose, says it could boost protection against delta variant

manisteenews.com
 13 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer to seek U.S. regulators’ OK for third COVID-19 vaccine dose, says it could boost protection against delta variant.

