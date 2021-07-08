Research Study Participants Sought

J Patient Exp. 2021 Jun 22;8:23743735211018084. doi: 10.1177/23743735211018084. eCollection 2021. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is one of the most common, nontraumatic, disabling diseases diagnosed in adults. Self-empowered patients and families are valued members of the MS research team. The objective of this study was to explore patient and family perceptions of the influence of psychosocial state on their willingness to be research partners. Researchers conducted 5 focus groups with MS patients and family from the Upper Midwest Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The researchers asked questions addressing psychosocial factors influencing ability and willingness to work with MS researchers as partners. Relevant themes were identified including comfort level of individuals in formulating research questions, comfort level engaging in research, understanding of the meaning of research and self-perception about skills, research training, and knowledge needs. The findings of this study support the role of MS patients’ perspectives about MS, their understanding of the science of MS, and role of their psychosocial states as all these factors were patient identified as being key to their ability to be active, engaged and willing research participants.
