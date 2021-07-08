Cancel
San Diego, CA

Research Study Participants Sought

coronadonewsca.com
 13 days ago

San Diego Blood Bank is partnering with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the federal Department of Health and Human Services, on a new research study involving plasma from donors who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. The intent of the study is to test antibodies raised by COVID-19 vaccines found in the plasma of participants against new variants of the COVID-19 virus as they emerge. We need participants.

