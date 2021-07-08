What's on Netflix This Week: Virgin River Season 3, Fear Street Part 2, Never Have I Ever Season 2
Look, I know you probably clicked on this because you saw Virgin RiverSeason 3 in the headline, and I am here to tell you I have nothing respect for you. After a long, long wait, Netflix's Hallmarkian romance series finally returns this week, but the good news is that once you binge all the new episodes, there's a lot of other good stuff hitting the platform over the coming days.www.tvguide.com
