Severe Weather Statement issued for Bucks, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bucks; Northampton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEHIGH...NORTHWESTERN BUCKS AND SOUTHWESTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 500 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Zionsville, or near Allentown, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Northampton, Hellertown, Bath, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Pleasant Valley, Zionsville, Lehigh University, Springtown, Old Orchard, Beersville, Geryville, Ancient Oaks, Catasauqua and Fountain Hill. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 43 and 55. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 55 and 74. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH