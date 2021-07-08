Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wayne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTY At 507 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Belle Isle, or near Downtown Detroit, moving southeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Belle Isle around 515 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Northeast Detroit, Hamtramck, Highland Park and Hazel Park. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.