Special Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTY At 508 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of McKeever, or 10 miles north of Boonville, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Lyons Falls, Turin and Brantingham. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.