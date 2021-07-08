Cancel
Willcox, AZ

Part of Arizona highway remains closed due to soil erosion

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 13 days ago
WILLCOX, Ariz. (AP) — A four-mile stretch of highway south of Willcox in rural Cochise County remained closed Thursday due to soil erosion that the state Department of Transportation attributed to recent rain storms.

The department said it was unclear how long the stretch of U.S. 191 would remain closed and that a detour was available to bypass the closure. According to the department, the section of highway was closed Monday when crews discovered soil erosion next to the roadway following heavy rainfall in the area.

The department said maintenance crews later found additional erosion under the highway and were developing repair plans.

