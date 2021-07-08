Dillard hires Western’s Mike Hardy as its new boys basketball coach

Alen "Mike" Hardy, then the head coach at Western, poses for an All-County photograph in 2020. Hardy, a Dillard alumnus, was named the Panthers' new coach on Tursday. John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dillard has tapped a former Panther to take over the boys basketball program.

The Panthers have hired former Western coach Alen “Mike” Hardy as Dillard’s new coach, taking over for legendary former coach Darryl Burrows after his retirement in May.

“It definitely feels good,” said Hardy, a 2008 graduate of the Fort Lauderdale school. “A chance to go back home, where I first played basketball, learned everything about basketball and eventually got my first coaching job ever. So it definitely feels good to go back there and be able to help represent that program”

Hardy, 31, has been Western’s head coach for two seasons, going 32-16. In the 2019-20 season, he led the Wildcats to their first district title in six years and the program’s first regional finals. He was named the Sun Sentinel’s Broward County large-schools coach of the year.

Hardy led Western to even more success last season. The Wildcats went 14-8 and earned the team’s first trip to the state final four. Western lost in the state semifinals, but Hardy was named the Sun Sentinel Broward County large-schools coach of the year for the second year in a row.

“That’s one of the things that coach Burrows used to always tell us: We want to make sure we’re mentoring good young men that come back to the community and be a positive influence,” Dillard athletic director Kelvin Walker said. “[Men] that come back and the kids can see that they can be successful as well. Mike embodies that totally.”

Hardy has big shoes to fill, following Burrows as the Panthers’ head coach. The former Dillard coach went 625-175 in his time with the Panthers and won seven state championships.

“Definitely know it’s going to be a challenge going in behind him with so many accolades that he was able to achieve,” Hardy said. “He is one of my mentors, not only with basketball but with life. To be able to go in behind coach [Burrows] — somebody who I look up to so much, who is definitely like a second dad to me — is just a great experience. I’m very excited for that.”

Hardy got the position over long-time Blanche Ely coach Melvin Randall, who won nine state championships with Ely and Deerfield Beach. Randall told the Sun Sentinel that he stepped down from his position at Chaminade-Madonna to apply for the Dillard position.

“It made sense for this hire, at this time,” Walker said. “Even though coach Randall checks all the boxes of whichever school he would want to coach at, nationally. He’s a nationally known coach, and his record speaks for itself. But for Dillard High School at this time, coach Hardy makes the most sense for us.”

Hardy takes over a Dillard team that went 9-5 last season and lost in the second round of the playoffs.

“I want to be able, if it’s in God’s plan, to be able to compete right away,” Hardy said. “I don’t really know much about who’s there, who’s returning, what was on [junior varsity]. So I would have to actually get there to be able to say, ‘OK, this is what we can do, this is what we won’t be able to do. ... I’ll never use the word ‘rebuild’ with Dillard, but I am excited to be able to go there and put my hands on it and just see what I can accomplish with it.”