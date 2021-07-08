Cancel
Stellantis Goes From Zero to Many BEVs With Ambitious Electrification Plans

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStellantis is determined not to be a laggard in the race to an all-electric future. As such, the company is accelerating its plans and upping its spending on its electric vehicles, platforms, technology, batteries, and plants so that it can be a major player in the space around roughly the same timeline as competing automakers.

Jeep will lead the charge when it comes to electrification in North America, largely because of the success of the 4xe plug-in hybrid models introduced to date, Stellantis chief executive officer Carlos Tavares said. By 2025, every Jeep model will have a battery electric powertrain option. It is a good fit, Tavares said. Jeep is the brand of freedom, off-road adventure, and respect for nature, all of which is amplified in a vehicle that runs silently and has zero emissions.

