NZD/USD holds near daily lows in risk-off turn in US markets

On the daily timeframe, EURGBP: D1 went up from the descending channel. A number of technical analysis indicators have generated signals for further growth. We do not rule out a bullish movement if EURGBP: D1 rises above the upper Bollinger band: 0.864. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible below the Parabolic signal, the last lower fractal and the lower Bollinger line: 0.849. After opening a pending order, move the stop to the next fractal low following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (0.849) without activating the order (0.864), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.