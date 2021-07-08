Cancel
NZD/USD holds near daily lows in risk-off turn in US markets

By NZD Editor
ForexTV.com
 13 days ago

NZD/USD suffers in a bout of risk-off to lowest levels since 21 June. US data uncovers cracks in the US economic recovery. NZD/USD is trading at 0.6944 in early Asia and down over 1% on the day as …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

forextv.com

MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD struggles near multi-month lows, around 1.3600 mark

GBP/USD remained under some selling pressure for the sixth straight session on Wednesday. Brexit woes/COVID-19 jitters continued weighing on the sterling amid sustained USD strength. Weakness below the overnight swing lows will set the stage for an extension of the downfall. The GBP/USD pair remained on the defensive through the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD clings to modest daily gains above 0.6900, eyes on US stocks

NZD/USD is staying relatively quiet after closing in the red on Tuesday. US Dollar Index holds above 93.00 on Wednesday. Wall Street's main indexes look to open near Tuesday's closing levels. The NZD/USD pair extended its slide on Tuesday and dropped to the lowest level of 2021 at 0.6876. On...
StocksShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks to edge up after positive Wall St session

London stocks were set to nudge up at the open on Wednesday following a positive finish on Wall Street. The FTSE 100 was called to open nine points higher at 6,890. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "After the shock and surprise of Monday’s rout, which was prompted by concerns that rising Delta virus cases would prompt a slowdown in the global recovery story, European markets managed a modest rebound.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: USD/CAD, EUR/JPY, NZD/USD

USD/CAD is trading at 1.2719; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.2620 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2935. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2390. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2305.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields hold near multi-month lows

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs across the euro area were a touch lower on Wednesday, holding near the multi-month lows hit the previous day, with sentiment towards fixed-income markets holding firm in the face of global growth concerns. Long-dated sovereign bond yields in the United States and Europe...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD rebounds modestly, closes in on 1.1800

EUR/USD looks to snap a four-day losing streak. US Dollar Index broke below 93.00 in the American session. Risk-positive market environment is making it difficult for USD to find demand. After spending the majority of the day in a relatively tight range above 1.1750, the EUR/USD pair gained traction during...
RetailFXStreet.com

AUD/USD rebounds to 0.7350 on improved risk sentiment

AUD/USD reversed its direction in the second half of the day. US Dollar Index looks to snap four-day winning streak. Wall Street's main indexes continue to trade in the positive territory. The AUD/USD pair dropped to its lowest level of 2021 at 0.7290 during the European trading hours but managed...
CurrenciesPosted by
Benzinga

EUR/USD Is Poised To Extend Its Decline In The Near-Term Sub-1.1700

A scarce macroeconomic calendar exacerbates risk-related trading. The market’s mood is sour, with concerns centred around the pandemic and inflation. EUR/USD is poised to extend its decline in the near-term sub-1.1700. The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1755, a fresh three-month low, bouncing just modestly to settle in the 1.1780 price...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY looks firmer and reaches 130.00, 3-day highs

EUR/JPY adds to Tuesday’s gains around the 130.00 mark. US yields recover and sustain the JPY-selling mood. Markets’ attention remains on the ECB event on Thursday. The selling pressure in the Japanese currency keeps the recovery in EUR/JPY well and sound on Wednesday. EUR/JPY bounces off the mid-128.00s. After a...
BusinessForexTV.com

Euro Falls Ahead Of ECB Announcement

The euro came under pressure in the Asian session on Wednesday, ahead of monetary policy announcement by the European Central Bank, which is expected to adjust its forward guidance, reflecting the new 2 percent inflation goal adopted by the central bank under the new strategy unveiled earlier this month. The...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the rise of EUR/GBP quotes continue?

On the daily timeframe, EURGBP: D1 went up from the descending channel. A number of technical analysis indicators have generated signals for further growth. We do not rule out a bullish movement if EURGBP: D1 rises above the upper Bollinger band: 0.864. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible below the Parabolic signal, the last lower fractal and the lower Bollinger line: 0.849. After opening a pending order, move the stop to the next fractal low following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (0.849) without activating the order (0.864), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: USD/JPY, USD/CAD

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 1/8 and then continue falling to reach the support at -1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards the resistance at 3/8.
EconomyForexTV.com

Loonie Rises Ahead Of Canada New Housing Price Index

Canada new housing price index for June is due at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the loonie rose against its major counterparts. The loonie was worth 1.4924 against the euro, 86.90 against the yen, 0.9274 against the aussie and 1.2678 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.

