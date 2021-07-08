BREAKING: Fulton County Board Of Elections Covers Up Public Testimony Audio On Connection Of Happy Faces To Stacey Abrams With Looped Noise So No One Can Hear
Please Follow us on Gab, Minds, Telegram, Rumble, Gab TV, GETTR. During the scheduled meeting this morning before the Fulton County, GA Board of Registrations and Elections, public testimony was taken regarding renewing the contract with Happy Faces Temporary Staffing agency to which Fulton County has essentially outsourced its elections.www.georgiarecord.com
