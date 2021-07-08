Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Table-topping Catalans boss Steve McNamara sensing French rugby league revolution

By ( Image: Mark Cosgrove/News Images)
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 13 days ago

Steve McNamara believes rugby league stands on the cusp of a French revolution as he takes his table-topping Dragons to in-form Leeds.

Catalans are currently setting the pace at the top of Super League, and with Toulouse Olympique leading the Championship the sport on the other side of the Channel is enjoying a renaissance. What has encouraged McNamara more than anything is the emergence of talented young outside backs Arthur Mourgue and Matthieu Laguerre this season - and he says plenty more are now ready to follow in their footsteps.

As France formally confirmed its bid to host the 2025 World Cup, McNamara said: “Everyone is on a bit of a high with rugby league here at the moment. The young players that have come in are full of energy, passion and desire, and there are others who aren’t playing every week yet but who are fighting every day at training and pushing everyone in the gym.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJySt_0arN9cPf00
Mathieu Laguerre has made an impression in his first Super League season ( Image: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“We’ve seen a couple of them make names for themselves on the field, and there are others ready who haven't had a chance yet. We have Thomas Bosc on our coaching staff here who is a legend of the club and everyone wants to be the next Thomas.

“Players like Arthur Mourgue and Matthieu Laguerre are hungry, competitive and extremely proud to represent Catalans and French rugby league. We’re working extremely hard to get a conveyor belt going so that the next group come through too, and with what’s happening at Toulouse too there’s big excitement around French rugby league at the moment.”

The Dragons have lost just once in Super League so far - to Warrington - but face a stern test of their title credentials on Friday when they visit a Leeds side that has won its last four matches, including against the Wolves on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FEpiV_0arN9cPf00
Steve McNamara believes Catalans' consistency has improved markedly this year ( Image: PA)

McNamara added: “They’re in good form, it’s a club with massive resources, a great stadium and unbelievable backing. We want to get to a stage where we are up there with Saints, Wigan and Leeds consistently challenging for trophies.

“The difference for us this year is that when we’ve not been at our best, at a 10/10, we’ve still been at seven or eight and playing okay. When it drops to a 3/10, that’s where the issues have been in the past.

“The difference between our best and worst performances this year has been a lot closer and that’s helping us win more games than we’ve done previously.”

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

372K+
Followers
76K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby League#Catalans#French Revolution#Toulouse Olympique#Channel#Dragons#Saints Wigan And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super League
News Break
Rugby
News Break
Sports
Related
RugbyBBC

Rugby League World Cup to take place as scheduled in England

The Rugby League World Cup will take place as scheduled in England this autumn after participation agreements were signed by competing nations. Organisers have been working with the government and authorities to stage the event in October and November. BBC Sport understands a formal announcement will be made on Thursday.
TravelThe Independent

Rugby League World Cup to go ahead as planned

The Rugby League World Cup will go ahead as planned this autumn across England. Organisers have held back on making a final call due to the lingering impact of the coronavirus pandemic but a decision has finally been made and an official announcement is expected on Wednesday. There were fears...
RugbyBBC

Super League: Rugby Football League warn clubs about postponements

Super League clubs have been warned by the game's governing body they could face a potential points deduction if they call off matches in an attempt to gain an unfair advantage. Two of Sunday's four fixtures were postponed under Covid protocols. A total of 12 games have been postponed for...
RugbyPosted by
The Associated Press

Rugby League World Cup in UK this year confirmed

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Rugby League World Cup organizers confirmed on Thursday the tournament will go ahead as planned in October and remain confident Australia will be in England to defend its trophy. The tournament had been in doubt due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and resistance from Australia’s...
Premier Leaguenewsbrig.com

Arsenal table new offer for French midfielder

Arsenal have reportedly submitted a new offer for Lyon star Houssem Aouar. The Gunners have had a longstanding interest in the midfielder and are keen to land him this summer. According to le10Sport, Arsenal have now lodged a fresh bid for the Frenchman. The north London giants tried to sign the player last summer but were only prepared to offer €35 million for his services. Lyon swiftly rejected the offer as they were looking for a bid in the region of €60 million.
RugbyBBC

Super League: Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Friday, 16 July Kick-off: 18:15 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Catalans will be without James Maloney, Joel Tomkins, Jason Baitieri and Micky McIlorum when the Super League leaders take on Leeds on Friday. Maloney and...
RugbyBBC

Aidan Sezer: Leeds Rhinos sign Huddersfield Giants half-back for 2022

Leeds Rhinos have signed Huddersfield Giants half-back Aidan Sezer on a two-year deal from the 2022 season onwards. The 30-year-old joined the Giants for the 2020 season having played 155 games in the Australian National Rugby League for Gold Coast and Canberra. He has made 25 appearances for the Giants...
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan dedicates clash in memory of Steve Jagielka

Gavin Cowan has dedicated tonight’s friendly between AFC Telford United and Shrewsbury Town in memory of his former team-mate Steve Jagielka, who enjoyed successful stints at both clubs. Telford host Town at New Bucks Head tonight in a high-profile friendly with more than 1,000 fans expected, including the full cohort...
Public HealthBBC

Leigh v Warrington: Super League game postponed because of Covid cases

Thursday's Super League match between Leigh and Warrington has been postponed because of the Covid-19 outbreak at the Wolves. Another round of tests on Monday returned another positive, which meant that nine players are unavailable. This season's Super League table will again be determined by win points percentage to allow...
RugbySkySports

Jon Wells: A tale of two seasons for Thursday's Super League opponents Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants

In the lead up to Thursday night's live Super League action on Sky Sports, I thought it may be interesting to have a look at the respective teams' journeys in 2021 to date. Huddersfield Giants sit 11th in the table going into Round 15 with Hull FC occupying fourth spot. That already tells you a lot. But as you scratch just beneath the surface of the bare results, you begin to reveal perhaps the real reasons behind what are two wildly contrasting stories and sets of fortunes.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mirror

Brett Hodgson keen for Hull to catch up as Super League battles with more Covid issues

Brett Hodgson insists Hull FC are keen to rearrange as many postponed matches as possible as Super League continues to wrestle with Covid issues. Thursday’s clash between Leigh and Warrington became the 13th match this season to be called off following positive cases in the Wolves squad and Castleford’s trip to Catalans this weekend is also in doubt. Hull have seen three matches fall by the wayside in recent weeks and some clubs have played four games more than others.
Utah StateABC 4

Utah Warriors hope to play for Major League Rugby title at home

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time since its inaugural 2018 season, the Utah Warriors Major League Rugby team is back in the playoffs. After a 10-6 regular season, the Warriors will take on the Los Angeles Gilitinis at the Coliseum Sunday in the Western Conference Finals.
Worldrugbyworld.com

Japan Rugby League One Lowdown

The Japan Rugby Football Union’s announcement last week of the name and make-up of its new professional league – Japan Rugby League One – did little to quell the anger, disbelief and cynicism that has been building among many fans in the Land of the Rising Sun. The name of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy