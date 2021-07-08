Cancel
‘The Villainess’ TV Adaptation In The Works At Amazon From Francisca Hu, Skybound Entertainment & Contents Panda

By Peter White
Deadline
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Korean feature film The Villainess, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, is set to be adapted for television by Amazon Studios. The streamer is developing a small screen remake of the movie with Dynasty and Sleepy Hollow writer Francisca Hu attached to write and exec produce the pilot episode.

