Jennings County, IN

WARRANT SERVICE IN JENNINGS CO LEADS TO THE ARREST OF 6 ON NUMEROUS DRUG CHARGES

By Jennings County Sheriff's FB Page
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputies with the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office went to an address in Butlerville in the evening hours of July 6, 2021 in an attempt to locate Emily Brooks (24 of North Vernon). Ms. Brooks was wanted on two Jennings County Circuit Court Arrest Warrants and a Jackson County Circuit Court Arrest WarrantUpon arrival, Deputies located Ms. Brooks standing in the driveway and she was taken into custody without incident. While observing the back of the residence, Sgt. Doug Brown located 5 individuals who were actively using Methamphetamine. Further investigation led Deputies to the discovery of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia and a handgun that had been reported stolen through Knox County, Indiana. The following individuals were transported to the Jennings County Jail and are being held on the following preliminary charges:

