Stillwater – first-look review

By @thethirdhan
lwlies.com
 14 days ago

Matt Damon is a father fighting for his imprisoned daughter’s release in Tom McCarthy’s tonally uneven drama. Multihyphenate movie man Tom McCarthy has a varied credit list. Notable highlights include playing a corrupt reporter in The Wire, working on the story for Pixar’s geriatric tearjerker Up, and being responsible for Adam Sandler shoe fantasy-drama The Cobbler. But most know him as the writer/director of 2016’s Best Picture winner Spotlight, which portrayed the Boston Globe’s ground-breaking reporting into historic sexual abuse within the Catholic church.

