Next Generation Payment Technology Market is ready for its next Big Move | Adyen, Alipay, Apple, Cayan LLC, Citrus

Xiaomi is now the number two mobile brand in the world. It trails behind after Samsung and has now overtaken Apple, at least, in Q2 2021. Maybe someday, Xiaomi can rule the mobile market especially since its numbers are already close to Samsung’s. We don’t doubt Xiaomi can make it to the top but not without major adjustments. It needs to prove that its premium flagship phones are durable and powerful enough. It’s next phone offering is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 5G which will be on limited release in India.