Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Justin Kurzel explores the origins of a mass shooting in the Nitram trailer

By @intothecrevasse
lwlies.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a minute there, it seemed like up-and-coming independent talent Justin Kurzel was going to get gobbled up by the studio system, in light of the big-budget mumbo-jumbo that was his 2016 adaptation of the Assassin’s Creed video game series. But his follow-up True History of the Kelly Gang returned him to his roots in 2019, and it looks like his latest film will continue him down that path instead of the fork that once branched out from it.

lwlies.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bryant
Person
Caleb Landry Jones
Person
Essie Davis
Person
Justin Kurzel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Assassin#Nitram#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesFirst Showing

Explore a Scary Underwater House in 'The Deep House' Horror Trailer

"What was that?" An official trailer has unveiled for a horror thriller called The Deep House, one of two new films from French horror filmmakers Alexandre Bustillo & Julien Maury arriving this year - along with Kandisha. The Deep House is premiering at this summer's Fantasia Film Festival, which is where this new trailer comes from. A young couple goes to France to explore an underwater house and share their findings on YouTube as part of their passion for "urbex" - the exploration of hard-to-find, abandoned urban edifices and buildings. However, they end up with a serious change of plans when they enter the interior of a strange house located at the bottom of a secluded lake and their presence awakens a spirit dark that haunts the house. Starring Camille Rowe & James Jagger, with Eric Savin. This is a creepy concept for a horror film - a haunted house that's underwater?! Okay, sure. A good teaser trailer that doesn't give away anything.
Moviesstartattle.com

Nitram (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Judy Davis

Events leading up to the 1996 Port Arthur massacre on Tasmania in an attempt to understand why and how the atrocity occurred. Startattle.com – Nitram 2021. July 16, 2021 : France (Cannes Film Festival) August 11, 2021 : Australia (Melbourne International Film Festival) Nitram cast. Caleb Landry Jones as Nitram.
MoviesScreendaily

Funding challenges and difficult subject matter: making Justin Kurzel’s ‘Nitram’

Justin Kurzel’s Nitram is the first Australian film in Competition since 2011. It was written by Shaun Grant on spec after a decade mulling over aspects of the biggest gun massacre in Australian history. But it was several shootings in Los Angeles in 2018, close to where he was then living, that drove Grant to settle on an approach and complete a first draft.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Nitram’ Review: Caleb Landry Jones Plays With Fire in Tense, Towering Portrait of a Mass Killer

Justin Kurzel’s exceptionally disturbing, horribly plausible “Nitram” opens with an excerpt from a 1979 Australian news report on firework accidents. A boy of about 12 is being interviewed from his Hobart hospital bed, and when the posh, compassionate voice of the presenter asks if the injuries he sustained will discourage him from playing with fireworks in future, he smiles a strange, sly smile, and says no. Years later, he is a young man (electrically played by Caleb Landry Jones) in the backyard of his parents’ house, setting off firecrackers while neighbors howl at him from their balconies. The intense discomfort of this nitroglycerine meditation on what makes a mass murderer is exactly that of watching a lit firework burn down in your hand toward its gunpowder base, unable to let go of it, transfixed by its snapping sparks.
WorldScreendaily

‘Nitram’: Cannes Review

Justin Kurzel tracks the mental disintegration of Australia’s notorious mass murderer, played by Caleb Landry Jones. Dir: Justin Kurzel. Australia. 2021. 111 mins. “What is wrong with you?” screams the father of Nitram’s title character, a troubled young man who is once again acting inappropriately in public. Director Justin Kurzel’s character drama recognises there’s no clear-cut answer to such a question, especially considering that his film is inspired by Martin Bryant, an Australian who killed 35 people and injured nearly two dozen more during a 1996 mass shooting in Tasmania — the worst in the country’s history. Caleb Landry Jones is perfectly cast as Nitram, whose eventual violent outburst is telegraphed by his unnerving, emotionally fragile demeanour. But although Nitram is a thoughtful exploration of mental illness, highlighted by a strong cast, Kurzel can’t fully transcend what is familiar about this handwringing portrait of a ticking time bomb set to go off.
MoviesDeadline

How Justin Kurzel Shaped ‘Nitram’ Into An Award-Winning Festival Hit – Cannes Studio

Caleb Landry Jones won Cannes’ Best Actor prize last night for his turn in Justin Kurzel’s Nitram. The film charts the events leading up to the Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania in 1996, in which a lone gunman, Martin Bryant, took the lives of 35 people and left 23 others injured. It was the worst mass shooting in Australian history, and resulted in an almost immediate firearms ban and amnesty that largely prevented single-shooter mass murder events in the years following.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Explore the last ride of the Dalton Gang in trailer for western Death Alley

Uncork’d Entertainment have released a poster and trailer for writer-director Nicholas Barton’s upcoming western Death Alley. Based on historical events, the film follows the Dalton Gang as they set out to become the most notorious outlaws in America; take a look here…. One of the most notorious outlaw gangs of...
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘Snake Eyes’ Final Trailer Reveals the Origin of a G.I. Joe

It’s one of the most famous opening lines in all of English literature. The start of Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick, which as we all know begins with the iconic sentence “Call me ... Storm Shadow.”. That’s how that went, right? I never took American literature in college. But I’m pretty sure...
TV & Videosdisneydining.com

New Trailer Released for “Spin” A Disney Channel Original

“Spin” will be coming to Disney Channel on August 13th and will focus on a young Indian American teen who loves to DJ mixing her South Asian culture and the world around her. As she discovers her natural ability in creating and producing music, Rhea also has to find the courage to follow her dream.
Movieskentlive.news

Dev Patel's The Green Knight release date, trailer and cast

Dev Patel is the leading man in The Green Knight, a fantasy retelling of a classic medieval legend. The London-born actor hasn’t graced cinema screens since 2019, when he starred in a modern adaptation of the Dickensian novel, The Personal History of David Copperfield. In The Green Knight he plays...
TV & Videoswdwmagic.com

New trailer for Disney+ Original Series 'Behind The Attraction'

Disney+ will launch the first 5 episodes of the 10-part series on July 21 2021 taking a behind-the-scenes look at some of Disney's most famous attractions and destinations around the world. Using archival and never-before-seen footage, we'll hear from key figures at Walt Disney Imagineering including Bob Weis, Jeanette Lomboy,...
MoviesDigital Trends

New Dune trailer establishes the stakes and explores the planet Arrakis

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen new footage from Dune, the highly-anticipated adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel series. And unlike other Hollywood science fiction epics, the mythology of Dune isn’t well-known outside of readers, or viewers who saw the previous theatrical film starring Twin Peaks‘ Kyle MacLaughlin and Virginia Madsen in 1984 and SYFY’s TV miniseries two decades ago. That’s why the newly-released trailer serves as a primer for newcomers to Dune.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh, 15, Is Taller Than Mom & Siblings As They Stroll Through Paris — Photos

Angelina Jolie was seen out and about with four of her six children, including daughter Shiloh, 15, for a shopping day in Paris, France. Angelina Jolie’s children have grown up before our eyes! The Maleficent actress, 46, was seen out in Paris, France on July 22 with four of her children, daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and sons Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13. While all four kids looked so grown, Shiloh, in particular, looked striking as she was taller than her siblings and her Oscar-winning mother. The family all wore face masks as they walked around the City of Love and even made pit stops to shop at the Kith store.

Comments / 0

Community Policy