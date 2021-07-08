Justin Kurzel explores the origins of a mass shooting in the Nitram trailer
For a minute there, it seemed like up-and-coming independent talent Justin Kurzel was going to get gobbled up by the studio system, in light of the big-budget mumbo-jumbo that was his 2016 adaptation of the Assassin’s Creed video game series. But his follow-up True History of the Kelly Gang returned him to his roots in 2019, and it looks like his latest film will continue him down that path instead of the fork that once branched out from it.lwlies.com
