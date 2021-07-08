After-school program registration set at Viroqua library

Registration for the 2021-2022 McIntosh Memorial Library After-School Program will be held Sunday, July 25, at 5 p.m. inside the library lobby. The required registration materials are posted on the library website, www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. Hard copies of each required form will be the only method of registration. Electronic forms or ones turned in prior to July 25 will not be accepted. Families only need to submit one registration form. However, it is necessary to complete a health form for each participating child. The program will be offered five days per week from 3 to 5:15 p.m. and will begin Tuesday, Sept. 7. Enrollment is limited. The program will follow the Viroqua Area School District calendar.