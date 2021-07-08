Else Nutrition Receives Key FODMAP Friendly Certification

According to the new market research report "Management System Certification Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Certification Type (Product Certification and Management System Certification), Service Type, Verticals, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the overall Management System Certification Market is expected to grow from USD 25.1 billion in 2021 to USD 32.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3%. Management system certification services help product manufacturers ensure if their products adhere to regulatory norms, improve product quality, and enhance production capacity. The market is experiencing growth due to the adoption of advanced technologies in the industrial, healthcare, and consumer electronics sectors and the introduction of new services and solutions such as virtual inspections, visual inspection, and remote auditing in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
