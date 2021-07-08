National Panel of Infrastructure Experts Details Priorities
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – National Skills Coalition (NSC) and Business Leaders United for Workforce Partnerships (BLU) released a six-point policy proposal from its Infrastructure Recovery Panel to inform President Biden and Congress's economic recovery negotiations. Sue Smith, Vice President, Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and Applied Science, Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana served on the 21-member group of experts -- including business leaders, labor leaders, community college leaders, training providers.
